Rangers could make another deadline day signing after Cortes

Rangers could make another deadline day signing for manager Philippe Clement, following the expected arrival of winger Oscar Cortes from Lens.

Rangers back Clement with multiple January deals

In their bid to wrestle back Scottish footballing dominance from Old Firm rivals Celtic, and potentially pip them to the Scottish Premiership crown this year, the Gers board have backed Clement with multiple new additions already.

Related Latest Rangers transfer news: Clement eyes late double January deal Football FanCast brings you all the latest Rangers transfer news as Philippe Clement takes on his first transfer window at Ibrox.

Fabio Silva signed from Wolves on a loan deal to reinforce the Belgian's attacking options, with highly-rated defender Mohamed Diomande later following him through the door at Ibrox.

“Everybody is really pleased because he was one of the biggest prospects in Scandinavia and there were a lot of teams interested in him," said Clement on signing Diomande.

"He is still a young player, but he has a lot of experience also. He was really interested in the project here and we had a lot of talks about that. It is a long-term signing and that is not easy to do in January so I am delighted that the club could do that. He is really versatile, he is a good technical player with a lot of running capacity, he is still developing in strength, but I think we can make him stronger here.

“The club has made a good effort to make this transfer possible because it is a process not only from me, Nils [Koppen] and the scouts but it is from everybody in the club."

The Scottish Premiership giants, as widely reported, are also finalising their third signing of the January window as Cortes completes a move to Glasgow.

The 20-year-old, who found game time hard to come by in Ligue 1 before his pending Rangers arrival, did manage a goal and assist over four substitute league appearances for Lens this season.

The transfer will be a six-month loan initially with the option to make it permanent this summer, according to The Daily Record, but Cortes may not be their only last-minute signing.

Oscar Cortes - fact file (via Transfermarkt) Date of birth - December 3, 2003 Age - 20 Nationality - Colombia Position - Right-winger Height - 1.78m

Indeed, reports suggest that Rangers are trying their best to sign a new striker before deadline strikes at 11pm this evening, with Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge now sharing what he knows about the Gers' transfer plans.

Rangers could make another deadline day signing after Cortes

As per the journalist, speaking to GiveMeSport, Rangers could make another deadline day signing after Cortes, with his "source" explaining that it's a distinct possibility.

“A source also told me there might be one more, so we’ll have to wait and see. But I think if Clement got four in, he’d be delighted because I don’t think he inherited the best squad in the world, and he inherited players who came in in the summer who just haven't done enough," said Bridge.

They were in for left-back Jefte from APOEL to, but as per Fabrizio Romano, that deal has now collapsed.