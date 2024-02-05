Rangers and Philippe Clement are interested in making a move for a "great finisher" whose father was once a renowned goalscorer in the Premier League, according to a new transfer rumour.

Rangers transfer rumours

The Gers continue to be linked with new signings, even though they won't be able to bring in contracted players until the summer transfer window. Dwight Gayle is a free agent who has been backed to join Rangers, however, with the 34-year-old leaving Stoke City on deadline day and is now able to talk to other clubs.

He is someone with so much experience down the years, making his mark in both the Premier League and the Championship, and he could come in as an effective squad player for Clement, as they look to edge Celtic in the battle for Scottish Premiership glory.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is another individual who was continually linked with a move to Rangers during January, but he ended up staying put. A new update suggests that the Gers could still snap him up this summer, along with making Abdallah Sima's loan move a permanent one, assuming Clement's side get Champions League football.

It looks as though the Scottish giants are targeting another attacking player, however, following a new update.

Rangers eyeing Tyrese Campbell move

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider, Rangers are interested in signing Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell, "keeping close tabs" on his current situation.

"Rangers are keeping close tabs on Stoke City ace Tyrese Campbell, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed that the Gers have revived their interest in the left-footed Championship forward, who is set to become a free agent in the summer.

"The club were very interested in a move for Campbell four years ago, with Football Insider revealing at the time that they held talks with him to try and lure him away from the bet365 Stadium. Now, Philippe Clement’s side could make a fresh attempt to secure the services of the 24-year-old, who is the son of former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell."

Campbell could be a great signing by Rangers, and the fact that they have rated him for some time suggests he really is a strong target, having rejected a move to Ibrox back in 2020.

The 24-year-old, who is the son of former Everton and Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell, has only made 12 Championship appearances this season, so a move away from Stoke could appeal to him at the end of the season, at which point he may well be a free agent. Former Stoke manager Michael O'Neill is someone who has spoken of Campbell in glowing terms in the past, saying of him:

"Tyrese is a great finisher. If you are a good finisher you have to get in the positions and he did that today."

A tally of 34 goals and 20 assists in 153 appearances for Stoke is a good return that highlights Campbell's end product, as does two in as many caps for England's Under-20s, so he could be a shrewd free signing by Rangers this summer.