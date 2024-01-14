Rangers have reportedly been boosted in their efforts to sign a "superb" player in the January transfer window, due in part to Manchester United's potential upcoming business.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have been linked with plenty of players this month, with Hellas Verona left-back Josh Doig one individual who has stood out as a primary target, having initially burst onto the scene at Hibernian. The left-back is seen as a strong defensive option, but could be on his way to Marseille instead.

Similarly, Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is also reportedly wanted by Rangers, with the 28-year-old midway through an excellent season for his current club - one that sees him topping the Scottish Premiership goalscoring charts in the process. He is seen as an alternative to Belgium international Michy Batshuayi.

Oscar Zambrano is also another option for the Scottish giants as well, with the 19-year-old Quito midfielder someone who could be considered a long-term addition.

Rangers given David Jurasek boost

Meanwhile, according to a new update from HITC, Rangers are eyeing a move to sign David Jurasek from Benica, with those at Ibrox fans of the left-back who cost £12m last summer. Manchester United loaning out Alvaro Fernandez to the Portuguese giants could also help Rangers.

"Premier League giants Manchester United are close to sending Alvaro Fernandez to Benfica on an £8.6 million loan-to-buy deal in a move which could open the door for David Jurasek to join Rangers. HITC Football understands that, with one of Manchester United’s brightest young talents on his way to the Portuguese capital, this could present an opportunity north of the border.

"HITC also understands that Fernandez’s arrival will open the door for fellow left-back David Jurasek to leave Benfica. Rangers and Marseille are fans of the 23-year-old Czech Republic defender. Interestingly, both clubs are also speaking to Hellas Verona about former Hibernian flyer Josh Doig. Doig is reportedly on his way to Marseille instead of Rangers, however. And that may leave Philippe Clement’s side free to pursue Jurasek."

This is undoubtedly good news for Rangers, should Fernandez head to Benfica on loan from United, and if it all goes to plan, Jurasek could be a strong addition to Philippe Clement's squad. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has hailed his many attributes in the recent past, saying of him:

"Attacking full-back, fast, powerful & athletic, inexhaustible energy, vertical player who’s always looking to push forward at every opportunity. Superb crossing skills, tenacious & committed in duels, high work rate, determination & winning mentality 22 years of age. Excellent left-back we will see in a top league rather sooner than later."

This shows what a big prospect Jurasek is, and how he could represent a great alternative to Doig, and he is someone Rangers should do everything they can to snap up this month.

He has still only been limited to 12 appearances for Benfica and could jump at the idea of a fresh challenge, and five caps for the Czech Republic are proof of his international pedigree, further showing why the Gers should acquire his signature, making this one to watch.