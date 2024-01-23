Rangers are believed to have "completed" the signing of a "significant" player in the January transfer window, according to an exciting update.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have already sealed one signing this month, with Fabio Silva arriving on loan from Premier League side Wolves, hoping to bring added firepower to Philippe Clement's squad. More business could be conducted between now and the end of the month, in order to give them the greatest chance of winning the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Talk of a move for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland isn't going away, with the Scotland international now reportedly turning down the opportunity to sign a new contract with his current club. There is also hope that fellow attacker Abdallah Sima will make his loan move at Ibrox a permanent one, sealing a switch away from Brighton in the process.

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt is also a player being eyed up by a number of British clubs, with a lack of minutes coming his way this season, and Rangers have emerged as potential suitors for the 21-year-old. On the flip side, Gers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is keen on finding a new club in January, due to not always being a regular starter ahead of the Euros this summer.

Rangers agree deal for Mohamed Diomande

According to a new update from TEAMtalk on X, Rangers have "completed" the signing of Mohamed Diomande from FC Nordsaelland. They report that the only reason he hasn't already arrived in Glasgow to complete his medical is due to Storm Isha.

Meanwhile, Danish journalist Farzam Abolhosseini has added more context to the move, revealing a £4.5m fee: "Rangers FC pay 5.3 million euros for Mohamed Diomande. That is 40 million kroner. FC Nordsjælland will wave goodbye to him very soon, as the medical check and signature are being arranged. Other clubs have also bid on the profile, but the Scots get him."

This is brilliant news for Rangers, assuming there are no issues in the medical, with the 22-year-old a promising midfielder who has already made 111 appearances for his current club. His penchant for providing a reliable supply of end product from the middle of the park is outlined by a tally of 13 goals and 14 assists, and his former coach Flemming Pederson has had this to say about him in the past:

"'He is an all-round player. He is at his very best in the central midfield, where he usually takes up a lot of space. He is a player who covers a large area. He is a good dribbler. He is a good ball winner, pretty strong in the main game as well and physically strong. When he gets used to the Super League, he will also become one of our significant players."

Diomande could add the squad depth that Clement craves between now and the end of the season, potentially feeling his way in to begin with before blossoming into a key man over time, once he has fully settled at Ibrox.