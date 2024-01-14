Rangers are in a three-way tussle to acquire the signature of an "absolutely brilliant" Premier League player, according to a new transfer update.

Rangers transfer targets

Philippe Clement is looking to bring in some fresh faces during the January transfer window, as he gets his first opportunity to sign individuals who he feels are right for his style of play. Various players have been linked with a move to Rangers before the end of the month, with the club's interest in Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland refusing to go away. Hellas Verona left-back Josh Doig, formerly of Hibernian, is also seen as an option to come in and be a key player.

Everton's Ben Godfrey has been backed to move to Ibrox in the recent past, too, should Clement feel the need to further add to his defence, and Michy Batshuayi is another name who has been thrown into the hat, though that one looks to have hit a wall.

Rangers want Ben Johnson

Now, according to Football Insider, Rangers are interested in signing West Ham defender Ben Johnson, but they aren't the only club keen on snapping him up.

"Rangers, Leeds United and Sheffield United are among the sides keen on landing West Ham star Ben Johnson this month, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed Southampton are also in the mix for the 23-year-old – who could leave the London Stadium on loan before the 1 February deadline.

"Johnson is entering the final six months of his West Ham contract and is keen to play regular first-team football after struggling for game time with David Moyes’ side. He has rejected several offers from the Irons over a potential new deal. It is believed Johnson has lots of interest from clubs in England and north of the border – with Rangers, Leeds, Sheffield United and Southampton the most keen on a deal."

Johnson could jump at the opportunity to move to Rangers this month, having fallen almost completely out of favour under David Moyes at West Ham, only featuring twice in the Premier League this season, just one of which was a start.

At 23, the Englishman is a key point in his career, in terms of not wasting some of his best years, and he could add both quality and versatility to the Gers' defence, capable of playing at centre-back and in either full-back role, as well as in midfield. Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has hailed him in the past, too, saying: "Johnson’s performances have been of such merit that he deserves to be in the team. There is no doubt about that in my eyes. He has been absolutely brilliant since he has come in."

There is the threat that Johnson could want to remain in England, potentially giving Leeds United and Sheffield United an advantage, but a move to Rangers would give him a chance to win the Scottish Premiership title this season, and hopefully in the coming years as well.