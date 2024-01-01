Rangers are one of a number of clubs who are interested in signing an "incredible" player in the January transfer window, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers are still stinging after their 2-1 defeat at Celtic on Saturday, but it is important that they don't allow the result to affect them too much in the Scottish Premiership title battle. Now that January is underway, there will be plenty of focus on transfers from Philippe Clement and those in charge of recruitment at the club, as they look to give Rangers the best possible chance of securing glory this season.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is one player who has emerged as a possible signing for the Scottish giants, with the 28-year-old scoring 12 goals in 20 league appearances in 2023/24 to date. Meanwhile, in defence, they have been linked with moves for Everton pair Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate, as Clement potentially looks to further sure things up at the back.

It looks as though Rangers are targeting another defender, however, following the emergence of a fresh transfer claim regarding their upcoming business.

Rangers want to sign Josh Doig

According to Di Marzio on X, Rangers are keen on signing Hellas Verona left-back Josh Doig, but face stiff competition for his signature. Both Leeds United and Monza are believed to be interested in bringing in the 21-year-old, who originally made a name for himself at Hibernian as a teenager.

The report states that Verona want a €6m (£5.2m) deal to happen this month, so the Gers know exactly how much is required to prise him away.

Doig could be a brilliant signing by Rangers in January, having been a highly-rated young player for some time, making 78 appearances for Hibs, despite being so young at the time. Since then, he has also done well overall at Verona, appearing 34 times and chipping in with six goal contributions (two goals and four assists).

The young Scot could come straight in and provide immediate competition for Ridvan Yilmaz at left-back, and he has been lauded by former Verona manager Gabriel Coffi in the past, who has said of him:

"He has incredible potential. He is a great crosser of the ball and finisher. He’s starting to get minutes in his legs – he got injured after two training sessions – and his characteristics will come to the fore and his quality will show."

Doig's time in Italy will likely have helped make him a more rounded footballer, and while he is still only 21 years of age, he is now a fairly experienced player who could arrive at Ibrox and be a key figure for a long time.

Josh Doig's key career stats Appearances Goals Assists Scottish Premiership 53 1 5 Serie A 32 2 4 League Two 7 0 2

Having homegrown talent in Rangers' squad is something that is always important, and he could find another gear under Clement, as he looks to eventually make his mark at senior international level, having won nine caps for Scotland's Under-21s.