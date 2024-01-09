Rangers are believed to be showing an interest in signing a player dubbed a "human wrecking ball" this month, adding more firepower to their attack in the process.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers will surely want to conduct some important business during the January transfer window, as they can now strengthen their squad with players who Philippe Clement specifically wants to suit his style of play for the very first time.

It would be a surprise if nobody else came in after Fabio Silva, particularly because of the number of stories linking Rangers with reinforcements, with interest in Hearts star man Lawrence Shankland implying the Ibrox outfit would like more end product.

Liverpool youngster Owen Beck is also considered an option, with the left-back expected to head out on loan again after returning to Merseyside from a positive stint at Dundee earlier in the campaign. Nottingham Forest attacker Emmanuel Dennis is another player who has been thrown into the mix, with a move to Ibrox possible if he gets his wish.

Added firepower in the final third is so important in the Scottish Premiership title race, so bringing in someone who can make a difference in that area looks like a primary point of focus at Rangers this month.

Rangers interested in Joe Gelhardt

According to an update from The Daily Mail, Rangers are keen on signing Joe Gelhardt from Leeds United, but they aren't the only Scottish club showing an interest.

"Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt, meanwhile, has been attracting interest from Celtic and Rangers."

Gelhardt is exactly what Rangers should be looking for in the January window, with the young striker someone who has been highly-rated for some time now. Granted, the 21-year-old has struggled for regular playing time at Leeds so far this season, making only six appearances in the Championship, but Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has lauded him in the past, saying:

"He’s like a human wrecking ball. I like him; he’s really exciting. He’s fast; he’s aggressive; he gets on the ball, he takes people on. Once he gets into the box, he loves it; that’s where he can do most of his damage."

Although at his best as an out and out striker, the Leeds youngster is more of a playmaker up front than a prolific number nine, producing some stunning assists during his time in Yorkshire and being praised as a creative focal point by coaches at the club.

Indeed, Gelhardt has already registered 10 goal involvements (three goals and seven assists) in 49 appearances for Leeds, while at Under-21 level for the Whites, he netted an incredible 20 times in just 31 matches, adding another six assists to his name.

Joe Gelhardt's international stats Caps Goals England Under-20s 1 2 England Under-18s 6 3 England Under-17s 13 6 England Under-16s 5 2 England Under-15s 4 2

The Englishman could feel that January is a good time to enjoy a fresh challenge, given his lack of minutes at Elland Road, and he has the trickery and eye for goal to make a real impact at Rangers.

The threat of Celtic signing Gelhardt instead should act as a warning, too, and where he ends up could ultimately have a big say on where the Scottish Premiership trophy ends up come the end of the season.