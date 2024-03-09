Rangers could reportedly secure the record-breaking signing of an "electric" player during the summer transfer window, but only on one condition.

Rangers transfer news

Philippe Clement's side find themselves at the top of the Scottish Premiership table currently, managing to gain a two-point advantage over rivals Celtic. There is still a long way to go, but supporters will be dreaming of glory this season, not only because of the joy of winning the league, but also due to the players they could attract this summer.

Two players who have been linked with moves to Ibrox at the end of the campaign are Rapid Vienna pair Leopold Querfeld and Matthias Seidl, with the former an imposing young centre-back and the latter an Austria international midfielder.

Meanwhile, Coventry City attacking midifelder Callum O'Hare has also emerged as a target for Rangers, as he continues to shine for the Championship side. This season, he has six goals and three assists to his name in the league, and will become a free agent at the end of the campaign.

Lawrence Shankland was backed to join the Gers during the January window, as he enjoys a superb campaign leading the line for Hearts, and it remains to be seen if they could come back in for him in the coming months.

Rangers will sign "electric" star if they win the league

According to Football Insider, Rangers "will" seal the record-breaking signing of Abdallah Sima in the summer, assuming they clinch Scottish Premiership title glory.

That's because of the "huge transfer kitty" they would receive through qualifying for the Champions League, generating funds for new faces to come in. Sima's current permanent club Brighton value him between £10-15m, meaning Rangers will likely have to break their transfer record of £12m spent on striker Tore Andre Flo way back in 2000.

Rangers' 10 most expensive signings Cost 1. Tore Andre Flo £12m 2. Michael Ball £8.5m 3. Mikel Arteta £6.9m 4. Arthur Numan £6.7m 5. Giovanni van Bronckhorst £6.5m 6. Barry Ferguson £6.35m 7. Bert Konterman £6.35m 8. Ryan Kent £6.31m 9. Michael Mols £5.6m 10. Gaby Amato £5.6m

The Gers should definitely be looking to bring in the 22-year-old on a permanent basis this summer, considering how much he has already caught the eye on loan at Ibrox. He has 10 goals in 20 league outings this season, only 15 of which have been starts, and he is a big miss through injury at the moment.

Given his age, Sima would be viewed as a player who can develop into an even more polished and fearsome prospect over time, and Rangers captain James Tavernier has heaped praise on his teammate.

"He has been a real attacking threat for us this season. He’s got electric pace and can finish in difficult areas."

Granted, the money that Brighton will demand will be a significant amount, but if Clement's side do get Champions League football, the money will be there to spend, ensuring they find another gear next season.