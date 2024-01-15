Rangers are believed to have made contact with an "excellent" player over a move to Ibrox in the January transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Rangers' left-back search

It looks as though the Gers will look to sign a new left-back this month, with a number of different players linked with coming in and filling the potential void left by Ridvan Yilmaz, should he leave the club.

Hellas Verona defender Josh Doig is one individual who has emerged as an option for Philippe Clement, as he possibly looks to return to the Scottish Premiership, while Liverpool youngster Owen Beck is also seen as an option to come in and provide more quality down the left flank.

Over the weekend, Bristol City's Cameron Pring is another name who has been thrown into the hat, providing competition for the players mentioned above, while Benfica's David Jurasek has also been backed to possibly trade the Portuguese giants for Rangers.

Much may depend on what happens regarding Yilmaz, of course - various links have suggested that he could depart this month - but a significant update has now emerged regarding one of the left-back targets.

According to A Bola [via Ibrox News], Rangers have now been in contact with Benfica over left-back Jurasek and a move to the club this month.

The 23-year-old looks set to be available, assuming Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez heads to Benfica, and he "must now go on loan", according to the report. Ligue 1 pair Marseille and Lens have both also been seen as possible suitors for Jurasek, with the former also thought to be interested in rivalling Rangers for the signing of Doig.

David Jurasek's Primeira Liga stats this season Total Appearances 6 Starts 2 Tackles per game 1.5 Clearances per game 1.5 Key passes per game 1.2 Pass completion rate 80.4%

The Benfica man appears to stand out as a good option for the Gers in January, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig heaping praise on his overall game, saying:

"Attacking full-back, fast, powerful & athletic, inexhaustible energy, vertical player who’s always looking to push forward at every opportunity. Superb crossing skills, tenacious & committed in duels, high work rate, determination & winning mentality 22 years of age. Excellent left-back we will see in a top league rather sooner than later."

Jurasek is still only 23 years of age, so Rangers would be snapping up someone who could improve a lot in the coming years, and the fact that he is a five-time capped Czech Republic international shows that he has been deemed good enough to get a chance on the biggest stage.

This season, the left-back has made three appearances in the Champions League, not to mention registering one assist for his country in Euro 2024 qualifying, so he could bring so much quality to Clement's team in the Scottish Premiership title battle.