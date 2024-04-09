Rangers are now planning to accept permanent bids for a "superb" £18,000-a-week player who has struggled to make his mark at Ibrox, according to a fresh transfer update.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers continue to be linked with new signings at the end of the season, with Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie one player who is seen as a possible candidate to come in. In fact, the Englishman has even talked up his hopes of moving to Ibrox, speaking of his admiration for the club since his childhood.

"Growing up, I was always a big Rangers fan and it's something I've always wanted to do. It's just about timing. I hope one day, by the end of my career, I play for Rangers. I hope I get to experience that side of it. If I don't, I don't. But I hope by the end of my career I can say I've played in an Old Firm at one point."

Fabio Silva had a poor game in Rangers' 3-3 draw at Celtic on Sunday, even though he won the penalty that James Tavernier converted, but there is still the potential for the Portuguese's loan move from Wolves to become a permanent switch in the summer window.

Rumours linking the Scottish Premiership side with a move for in-form Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland are also refusing to go away, with former Celtic attacker Frank McAvennie admitting that he is concerned about him moving to Ibrox: "I think it’ll be an interesting one if he goes to Ibrox – it’s a real step in the right direction and something Celtic will have to be aware of – they’ll be worried."

Rangers to accept bids for "superb" player

According to a new report from Football Insider, Rangers are willing to accept offers for Sam Lammers this summer, with the £18,000-a-week attacker deemed surplus to requirements.

A recent report claimed that there is confusion over his future with the Gers with the player himself admitting he has no idea what's next, having joined Dutch side Utrecht during the January transfer window after being limited to 10 starts in the league and not being seen as a key man by Philippe Clement.

For that reason, it makes total sense to consider offers for him in the next few months, even though Heerenveen manager Kees van Wonderen has hailed his "superb work ethic" in the past.

The brutal truth is that a tally of just two goals and assists apiece in 31 appearances for Rangers is not good enough, especially for an attacker, and while he is faring far better in the Netherlands currently - he has netted seven times in just 13 matches for Utrecht since January - the Scottish giants need to be looking at other options.

Whether they decide to sign Silva or Abdalla Sima permanently remain to be seen, but Shankland arguably looks like the strongest option, considering he has 20 Scottish Premiership goals in 2023/24 to date - more than anyone else.