Rangers are interested in completing the signing of an "infectious" player on a permanent deal this summer, with Philippe Clement an admirer of the individual in question.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers still lead the way in the Scottish Premiership, enjoying a two-point lead over Celtic, in what promises to be a nerve-wracking end to the season.

Rangers have been linked with conducting some important business in recent weeks, with a permanent switch for Abdallah Sima potentially on the cards in the summer. Brighton are willing to sanction a big-money move for the 22-year-old, with the Seagulls wanting between £10-15m for his services.

It means the Gers could even break their transfer record in the next transfer window, should they pay more than the £12m they spent on Tore Andre Flo back in 2000.

Elsewhere, Clement is believed to be eyeing a double move for Rapid Vienna pair Leopold Querfeld and Matthias Seidl, seeing the respective young defender and midfielder as possible summer targets who may bolster the depth and quality within the squad.

Coventry City attacking midfielder Callum O'Hare is also seen as an option for the Scottish giants, as he continues to catch the eye in the Championship, registering nine goal contributions (six goals and three assists) in the competition so far this season.

Now, according to Football Insider, Rangers are planning to sign Fabio Silva on a permanent basis this summer and could be given a financial boost to seal a deal, assuming they secure Champions League qualification in the coming months.

The report goes on to add that Clement is "eager to strengthen his squad this summer and Rangers are expected to experience a busy summer of transfer activity if they hold on to win the league title". The manager has "admitted that he would like to make the deal permanent" after being impressed by what he's seen so far.

Clement also praised Silva after the Europa League clash with Benfica, saying:

“He has his qualities and is taking more and more control of his emotions. We talked a lot about that, that it’s the next step for him to take.

“I am really happy about how he handled the game in Lisbon because it was a hostile situation with a lot of attention towards him. But he played for the team, to show everybody he’s a good player. He played to be good player for Rangers and that’s important to me.”

Signing Silva for good has to be looked at as a priority piece of summer business for Rangers, not only because of the ability he already possesses but also due to his long-term potential.

While it feels as though he has been around for a while, joining Wolves in 2020, he is still only 21 years of age, and Connor Goldson waxed lyrical over his teammate soon after his arrival at Ibrox in January, saying:

"I can't say too much because we haven't done certain exercises or played 11-vs-11 scoring goals but the way he works in training is infectious, his pressing is infectious."

Granted, Silva is more than likely going to cost Rangers a lot of money if they want to make him a high-profile permanent addition at the end of the season, but it could be worth the gamble, considering he has already made a positive impact, scoring twice in four Scottish Premiership starts.

Whether the Gers would be able to afford both Sima and Silva remains to be seen - Champions League qualification is essential if there is to be any chance of that happening - but the idea of both being at the club for years to come is exciting.