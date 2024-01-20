Rangers are believed to be contemplating sealing a potential club-record signing, according to a new transfer update.

Rangers transfer news

Philippe Clement will know the importance of bringing in some fresh faces in the January transfer window in terms of giving him that little bit of extra quality in his squad. The Gers will be hoping to push Celtic all the way in the Scottish Premiership title race, and some added depth could end up being key come the end of the season.

A host of players have been talked up as possible additions at Rangers this month, with Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt someone who is reportedly wanted by both the Gers and Celtic. Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is also an individual whose name keeps cropping up, with the Scot enjoying an excellent campaign so far.

It does look as though an attacking signing is at the top of Clement's list of priorities in January, with young Bristol City striker Tommy Conway another player linked with a move to Ibrox, fresh off the back of scoring the winning goal against West Ham in the FA Cup third round earlier this week.

However, the latest rumour involves a player currently plying their trade at Ibrox...

Rangers want permanent Abdallah Sima move

According to a new update from Football Insider, Rangers are keen on opening talks with Abdallah Sima over a permanent move to Ibrox, in a deal that could be worth more than their club-record signing of £12m when they signed Tore Andre Flo at the start of the century.

"Rangers are ready to open talks about a club-record deal for Adballah Sima, sources have told Football Insider. Speaking to the new edition of Football Insider's Inside Track Podcast, transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke revealed that the Gers will “no doubt” hold talks with Brighton for a permanent move for the Senegal international after the January window shuts.

"It is believed that Brighton would be open to a sale of the loanee in the summer, who is valued at between £10-15million. A deal for Sima, if it can be agreed, would most likely break Rangers’ long-standing club-record deal, which is still Tore Andre Flo’s reported £12million move from Chelsea in November 2000."

Signing Abdallah on a permanent basis would feel like a significant piece of business by Rangers, and arguably as important as any other new signing that comes in this month or in the summer transfer window.

Abdallah Sima's SPFL stats this season (via WhoScored) Total Appearances 20 Starts 15 Goals 10 Assists 2 Aerial duel wins per game 3.2 Dribbles per game 1.5

The 22-year-old has shone on loan at Ibrox this season, scoring 10 goals in just 15 Scottish Premiership starts, and has been lauded by Gers captain James Tavernier in the recent past:

"(Abdallah Sima) has been a real attacking threat for us this season. He’s got electric pace and can finish in difficult areas. Generally with our forwards, we have to give them better service as a team. We need to get around them and give them opportunities to get on the scoresheet the same as Abdallah."

Assuming Sima himself likes the idea of moving to Rangers for a long period, it is a transfer that feels like a no-brainer, allowing the Senegalese to become a genuine hero at the club.