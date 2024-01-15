Rangers have reportedly received an offer for a "fantastic" current Ibrox player, with the club's stance made clear in response to the bid.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have been tipped to sign numerous players in recent weeks, with the January transfer window giving them a great opportunity to strengthen the squad for the second half of the season.

Left-back looks like the area of the pitch that Philippe Clement is focusing most on adding to, but a lot of that may depend on whether Ridvan Yilmaz leaves this month or not. Bristol City defender Cameron Pring has emerged as one option there, with the 25-year-old an experienced player with lots of Championship minutes under his belt.

Liverpool left-back Owen Beck is a younger option to come in, having spent part of this season out on loan at Dundee, while Benfica's David Jurasek has also emerged as a possible addition.

Away from the left-back situation, Rangers are believed to be in a three-way fight to sign West Ham right-back Ben Johnson, who can also play as a midfielder, and rumours of a move for in-form Hearts attacker Lawrence Shankland are also refusing to go away.

Rangers reject Ridvan Yilmaz offer

Now, according to an update from Sky Sports [via Ibrox News], Rangers have turned down a bid for Ridvan Yilmaz from Galatasaray, in a loan-to-buy transfer worth £3.4m that could come to fruition once the season reaches its conclusion.

There doesn't appear to be any rush to sell the left-back, despite rumours suggesting otherwise, and he is currently with his Gers teammates at a warm-weather training camp in La Manga.

Opinion could be split when it comes to Yilmaz's Rangers future, with some supporters possibly happy to keep hold of him, and others feeling that he could potentially be improved upon, with the likes of Pring, Beck and Jurasek all on the list of targets.

Ridvan Yilmaz in the SPL this season Total Appearances 13 Starts 9 Goal contributions 1 Clearances per game 1.2 Tackles per game 0.9

This season, the 22-year-old has only been limited to nine starts in the Scottish Premiership, showing that he isn't seen as a key man by Clement, so it does feel as though he is an expendable figure. Admittedly, he has been hailed as "fantastic" by the This Is Ibrox podcast, and he remains a young player, but receiving good money for him this month feels like the preferable option.

It seems clear that Rangers have plenty of alternatives lined up for Yilmaz, should his exit end up happening in the coming weeks, and even if he does stay put, bringing in one other left-back could make sense.

Matches are going to come thick and fast for Clement's side, as they battle with rivals Celtic to go all the way in the title race, and keeping the squad fresh is something that could prove to be so priceless in the run-in.