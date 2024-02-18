Rangers are reportedly willing to sell an "excellent" player at the end of the season, with the individual in question out of contract in the summer of 2025.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers will be looking for new signings regardless of whether they win the Scottish Premiership title this season, and it's fair to say plenty of potential targets have emerged in recent times.

One player who has been backed to seal a permanent move to Rangers is Oscar Cortes, assuming he impresses on loan from Lens between now and the end of the campaign.

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie will be out of contract at Bramall Lane in the summer, being available as a free agent, and he is also considered an option for Philippe Clement's side.

There is also a chance that current players could move on at the end of the season, with Cyriel Dessers one individual who has been linked with a switch away, as a shock claim this week revealed the Gers may look to part ways with a player who has thrived under Clement due to a desire to make the squad younger.

Now, it looks as though another Ibrox ace could be joining him out of the exit door, following a fresh claim regarding the Gers' summer clearout.

Rangers to put second big name up for sale

According to an update from Football Insider, Rangers "plan to accept offers" for Tom Lawrence to leave the club during the summer transfer window, seeing him as an expendable figure.

"Rangers could sanction the departure of Tom Lawrence next summer, sources have told Football Insider. Speaking to the new edition of Football Insider’s Insider Track Podcast, transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke revealed the 30-year-old could be sold with Philippe Clement keen to shape the squad in his image.

"Well-placed sources have told Football Insider that the manager is eager to lower the age of his squad and recruit young high-potential assets in future windows."

In truth, there is some definite sense in allowing Lawrence to enjoy a fresh challenge in the current window, considering he hasn't exactly been a regular under Clement so far this season. Only seven starts have come his way in the Scottish Premiership, with a further six appearances coming from the substitutes' bench, and he hasn't registered a single goal contribution.

The fact that the 30-year-old is out of contract next year also means that this summer could be the last chance to receive good money for his signature, rather than losing him on a free in 2025.

Should Lawrence stay on, it certainly wouldn't be a bad thing, however, with David McCallum praising his influence around Rangers' B team back in August, saying: "Tom was excellent around the group, sharing his experience, and we spoke before the game about that. That’s what some of these games are going to be about, when we get the odd occasion where a player, or two, drops down from the first-team squad to get important minutes."