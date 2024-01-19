Rangers have enquired over the loan signing of a "special" attacking player in the January transfer window, according to an update from journalist Dean Jones.

Rangers transfer news

Philippe Clement has another couple of weeks to conduct some important business in various areas of the pitch, assuming he wants to bring in new faces to aid his side's Scottish Premiership title push.

While left-back looks like a main area of focus, due to Ridvan Yilmaz and Borna Barisic's Rangers futures being in doubt, it looks as though attackers are also being targeted.

Leeds United youngster Joe Gelhardt is one player who has previously emerged as a possible option for the Gers, with the Englishman struggling for regular minutes this season, while Hearts star Lawrence Shankland has also been linked with a move to Ibrox.

Nottingham Forest attacker Emmanuel Dennis is another who has been backed to complete a move to Ibrox in the January window, but supporters seem to be more behind the idea of signing Shankland instead, perhaps due to his good form this season, as he leads the way in the scoring charts in the league.

Rangers making Joe Gelhardt enquiries

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones claimed that Rangers have enquired over the loan signing of Joe Gelhardt this month, but Celtic are also in the mix to snap him up.

"I guess it'd be a loan move. Gelhardt would be a nice profile player because he seems ready to perform on the right platform. He's got excellent traits that probably need a bit of development now. I'm not surprised that enquiries are being made on both fronts from Rangers or Celtic at this moment in time.

"For a player like Gelhardt, it's probably confidence-boosting to have those conversations happening around you right now. Whether they can come to fruition and turn into a transfer is different, but I don't think it's harming anybody to look at that situation."

Gelhardt appears to be an exciting talent that he could be a star at Rangers, potentially thriving with a new challenge and taking to the Scottish game like a duck to water. The 21-year-old has incredible natural talent, whether it be weaving past tackles or finishing in classy fashion, and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher once heaped praise on him after scoring a huge goal for Leeds against Norwich City, saying:

"He’s a special, special talent. He’ll be remembered now for this big goal, but I can assure you, he is a lad we will be talking about a lot in a few years’ time, he really is."

Leeds seemingly don't see Gelhardt as a key starter in the Championship promotion push this season, so a loan move to Rangers could make sense for all parties, although it looks as though Celtic will be providing strong competition.

This is someone who once scored 18 goals in just 27 appearances in Premier League 2 at youth team level, an overall tally of 20 in 31 for the Whites' Under-21s, outlining the quality he could bring to Rangers in the second half of the season.