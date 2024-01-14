Rangers are believed to be weighing up an offer to bring a player who has been hailed as a "really good athlete" to Ibrox, according to a fresh transfer update.

Rangers transfer news

Philippe Clement is likely to be eyeing up new faces during the January transfer window, with the Gers manager feeling that a few additions could end up being decisive in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Left-back has stood out as an area to improve in, especially if Ridvan Yilmaz ends up securing a move away from Ibrox before the end of the month, as has been strongly mooted in recent weeks, and numerous individuals have been thrown into the mix.

Josh Doig had emerged as a primary target in that area, with the 21-year-old continuing to impress at Hellas Verona in Italy, having joined from Hibernian after being a standout teenage player in the Scottish game at one point. Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Owen Beck has also been linked to join Rangers on loan, having returned to Anfield from a temporary stint at Dundee earlier in the campaign.

Elsewhere, Rangers are reportedly in a three-way battle to sign West Ham defender Ben Johnson, with a January exit for the 23-year-old arguably on the cards. Hearts' star striker Lawrence Shankland has also been seen as a possible target for the Gers, in what could be an eye-catching signing midway through the season.

Rangers want Cameron Pring

Focus does appear to be on the left-back situation, though, and according to reliable journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon [via Ibrox News], Rangers are weighing up making a move for Bristol City left-back Cameron Pring, as Clement continues to look for a player in that position.

Pring could be exactly what Rangers are after at left-back, with the 25-year-old someone who is both experienced but also still a relatively young footballer. This season, he has started 25 of Bristol City's 27 Championship matches, chipping in with one goal and two assists, and former manager Nigel Pearson has heaped praise on him, saying:

"Maybe because of his career here so far, he’s been farmed out a number of times on loan, he’s had to work really hard to get back into the system here, but I’m really glad we’ve got him. He’s a good athlete, a really good athlete, and his pace and power is a huge asset of his. I’m pleased that he’s able to hold down a place."

Pring has now racked up a total of 90 appearances in the Championship, highlighting his experience, and his versatility is a handy weapon that he possesses, being capable of turning out at left-back, centre-back, central midfield and on the left wing.

Cameron Pring's Championship stats this season Total Appearances 26 Starts 25 Goal contributions 3 Aerial duel wins per game 2.4 Tackles per game 2.2 Clearances per game 2.1

That would immediately give Clement so many different options all over the pitch, and there is no reason why he couldn't be an important figure at Ibrox for years to come, making this one to keep an eye on.