Rangers are believed to be working on a deal to sign a "fantastic" new goalscorer in the January transfer window, as a twist emerges in the rumours surrounding Belgium international Michy Batshuayi.

Rangers chasing new strikers

The Gers still have a number of weeks to conduct some important transfer business this month, with Fabio Silva already arriving at the club on loan from Premier League side Wolves. Ibrox chiefs have been eyeing a stunning move for former Premier League winner Batshuayi, as Philippe Clement searches for attacking reinforcements, having sent Sam Lammers out on loan.

Another attacking player who has been linked with a move to Rangers is Lawrence Shankland, who is enjoying a highly impressive season for Hearts currently. He has scored 13 goals in 21 Scottish Premiership appearances in 2023/24, outscoring anyone else in the division in the process, and looks like an individual who is coming into his prime years.

The 28-year-old is also now a seven-cap and two-goal Scotland international, successfully making the leap to the international stage, and he will hope to feature prominently for his country at Euro 2024 this summer.

Shankland's head could potentially be turned by a switch to Ibrox midway through the campaign, and while talks have appeared to have cooled lately, a fresh update suggests that the transfer could be back on the cards.

According to Football Insider, Rangers are now back working on a deal to bring Shankland to Ibrox this month, having pulled out of signing Batshuayi, and the Scot is even keen on joining.

Shankland is someone who could be a game-changer of a signing in the Scottish Premiership title race this season, given the firepower he would suddenly give Rangers between now and May, and beyond for that matter.

His stats this season show what a potent player he is, and he could flourish even more playing alongside superior players than at Hearts, going up a level in his game. Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has hailed him as a "fantastic finisher", and the former Liverpool boss could be concerned at the prospect of the Gers snapping him up.

That being said, Hearts will clearly be desperate to keep hold of Shankland until at least the end of the season, such is his influence at the club, so Rangers may have to spend big to get their man. The fact that his current deal expires in the summer of 2025 does give them some hope of getting him a little cheaper, but it would still be a surprise if that happened.