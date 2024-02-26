Those high up at Rangers are worried that a "special" Ibrox player could look for a move away from the club in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers are still excelling in the Scottish Premiership this season, with Saturday's 5-0 drubbing of Hearts ensuring they remain two points clear at the top of the table.

Regardless of what happens between now and the end of the season, though, new signings have to come in during the summer transfer window, allowing Philippe Clement to take his team to the next level with players specific to his needs and system.

Oscar Cortes arrived on loan from Lens back in January, but recent reports have claimed that Rangers intend to make his move a permanent one in the summer, assuming he does well in the coming months.

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie is also seen as an option to come in and make the Gers' attack more fearsome, and the attacker will be available on a free transfer when his contract at Bramall Lane runs out at the end of the campaign.

It is also imperative that Clement manages to keep hold of important current players, though, and a key update has now been provided regarding one influential Ibrox hero.

Rangers chiefs worried Todd Cantwell will leave

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Rangers chiefs are concerned that Todd Cantwell could leave this summer, even though he appears to be happy at the club currently.

"I think Cantwell, he seems to be anyway, loving life at Rangers. I would be surprised if he left the club in the summer. But obviously, one of Rangers' big fears will be that Premier League clubs are looking at his situation and decide to put some big money on the table. It's certainly not out of the question, given how well he's been playing at times."

The idea of Rangers losing Cantwell this summer is a worrying one, considering the positive impact he has made since arriving on a permanent deal from Norwich City last year.

The 25-year-old has added techincal quality in midfield, possessing an ability to keep the ball in tight areas, but he is also a hard-working presence, giving his all for the cause. A tally of five goals and three assists in the middle of the park is a good return in the Championship in 2023/24, and his former youth team coach Gary Cockaday has hailed him as a "special" talent in the past.

As Jones alludes to, Cantwell does appear to be happy at Rangers, so a move away would arguably come as a shock, but there is reason to be concerned about his head being turned by a move back to England.

Scottish Premiership glory this season could make the Englishman believe that Ibrox is his best destination moving forward, and he is going to play a massive part in any potential success that comes the club's way once he returns from injury.