Glasgow Rangers have so far made seven summer signings in order to significantly bolster their squad ahead of the rigours of the 2023/24 campaign, which will once again feature Champions League football.

Michael Beale has so far done well to offset the departures of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos – both leaving following the end of their contracts – by luring forwards Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers, and Abdallah Sima to Ibrox, alongside attacking midfielder Kieran Dowell. If these four make an immediate impact at the Ibrox side, then the achievements of Kent and Morelos may soon be forgotten by the supporters, especially if the club win silverware next season.

Beale doesn’t appear to be stopping there either, with Brazilian forward Danilo being eyed as his next arrival in Glasgow. An initial offer of £4.5m was rejected by Feyenoord for the striker, however, the Gers could be set to test their resolve with another bid.

The Eredivisie side value him at around £6.5m and with plenty of players departing club this summer in order to raise funds, the fee shouldn’t prove to be a problem. If Beale can't get a deal over the line for the 24-year-old, he could target an ideal alternative - Anastasios Douvikas.

Will Rangers sign another striker this summer?

There is no doubt that at least one more forward will arrive through the door at Ibrox during the window, especially if Antonio Colak does leave the club amid recent interest from the Bundesliga and MLS clubs.

Last month it was claimed that Rangers were set to make a bid of £7m according to Greek outlet Nova Sports (via The Daily Record), while Celtic were also seemingly keen on the player and if a move for Danilo falls through, Beale should divert all his attention to luring the Greek international to Scotland.

Last season, the “sharp” frontman – as dubbed by journalist Josh Bunting – netted an impressive 19 goals in just 24 starts for FC Utrecht last season, and this total would have seen him rank as the highest scorer in the Rangers side during 2022/23, with James Tavernier and Colak finishing on 18 goals apiece.

Indeed, his overall tally of 22 goals in 36 matches across all competitions was better than Danilo’s total, as the Brazilian scored 14 goals from 48 games, indicating that the Utrecht hitman has a much better strike rate.

Douvikas doesn’t just score more goals, he also has a higher percentage of shots on target (46.1% to 39.7%), registers more shot-creating actions (49 to 44) and takes more touches in the attacking penalty area (142 to 106) than Danilo, and he appears to be a more rounded forward than Danilo, giving Beale some interesting options on where to play him.

The Feyenoord striker does appear to be the main target given that the Gers are looking to make a second bid for him, yet Douvikas could be an excellent alternative, not only by having a better scoring rate but also by getting into the box more often while generating more shot-creating actions.