Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale will have a big challenge in order to fill the void left by striker Alfredo Morelos, who departed the Ibrox side following the expiration of his contract after a goal-laden six-year spell at the club.

All in all, the Colombian netted 124 goals in 269 appearances, becoming the Gers top scorer in European competition along the way and while Beale has lured Sam Lammers to Ibrox, he scored just twice last season, hardly the numbers that the supporters are looking for in a striker who will need to hit the ground running once the season begins.

The Light Blues have been linked with a move for Greek striker Anastasios Douvikas according to Football Insider and although FC Utrecht are reportedly demanding a fee of £6.9m for one of their prized assets, his ability in front of goal could ensure Beale would be able to replace Morelos with a player that could potentially match or surpass his numbers over the previous few seasons.

Could Anastasios Douvikas sign for Rangers?

With Lammers already arriving in Glasgow and the club still looking at a deal to sign Cyril Dessers, could the Gers sign another forward during the transfer window?

Scoring more goals next season could go a long way to securing domestic glory, especially considering the fact Celtic netted 21 more goals in the Premiership during 2022/2023 than Rangers and Douvikas could be the missing piece of the jigsaw.

The 23 year old scored 22 goals across all competitions last term, including 19 in the Eredivisie and this total was four more than any Rangers player managed, with Antonio Colak and James Tavernier sharing the top scorer bragging rights with just 18 goals apiece.

It’s no wonder he was dubbed “sharp” by journalist Josh Bunting and the striker certainly showcased his skills in the Netherlands as he ranks in the top 15% across Europe’s next eight leagues outwith the top five for shots on target per 90 (1.47), goals per 90 (0.8) and touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 (5.97), which underlines how effective he is in front of goal.

For his club side, Douvikas was influential as he ranked in the top five for overall rating, goals, total shots per game, big chances created and successful dribbles per game and this suggests that he has the ability to become a key player for the Gers should he join.

Beale has already enjoyed a productive summer so far, yet signing Douvikas could turn it into a superb one if he can prove to be the man to replace Morelos.