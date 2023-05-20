Glasgow Rangers will end the campaign trophyless for the first time since 2020, and this will turn the summer transfer window into arguably the most important one since the Ibrox side were promoted back to the Premiership in 2016.

Michael Beale has a tough job on his hands and there will likely be some players moving on from the Gers, with Antonio Colak potentially one of them.

The Croatian striker has enjoyed a decent debut season at the club, scoring 17 goals in all competitions, yet he has struggled during the second half of 2022/23, starting just five matches under Beale. According to The Scottish Sun, the club could listen to offers for the Croatian hitman during the summer transfer window in a bid to move him on having rejected approaches from German and MLS outfits in January.

Beale obviously has his own targets in mind, and gaining a fee for Colak will allow him to fund these transfers. However, who could potentially come in and replace the 29-year-old ahead of next season?

Could Rangers sign Viktor Gyokeres from Coventry this summer?

Football Insider has claimed that the Light Blues are keen on signing Viktor Gyokeres from English Championship outfit Coventry City during the summer. However, they value the Swede at £20m, which could prove to be out of their price range.

Much will depend on whether the Sky Blues can achieve promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs, as if they lose to Luton Town, Beale may have a slightly better chance of securing a deal for the striker.

His goalscoring threat would certainly make him an instant hit at Ibrox. Across 49 matches this term, he has scored 22 goals and grabbed a further 11 assists, which is higher than any Rangers player, with James Tavernier registering 27 goal contributions - suggesting that Gyokeres would be a worthwhile addition to the first team if he could replicate his form in Scotland.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray lavished praise upon the player, even comparing him to Erling Haaland, saying: "He looks a yard more powerful and a yard quicker than everyone else, he’s a really confident boy.

"The way he buys himself space to shoot is pretty impressive and Coventry did well to hold onto him, he looks a really talented boy.

"Who is too fast, too strong and too big - you would suggest Haaland is like that and Gyokeres in this league looks a yard faster and stronger than the players he plays against in the Championship."

It appears as if the £4.5k-per-week machine needs to make the step up to the next level, and joining Rangers, where he would play Champions League football, could well be an ideal move for him.

Beale will be keeping an eye on the play-off final next week, that’s for sure.