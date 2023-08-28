Highlights Rangers could sell a £4m player after a short period of time at the club.

Glasgow Rangers secured a relatively comfortable win against Ross County over the weekend which sets Michael Beale's Ibrox side up nicely for their vital Champions League playoff tie second leg on Wednesday evening.

The task against PSV Eindhoven will be tough, yet the Gers secured a famous 1-0 victory away from home against the same opposition a year ago and the boss will be hoping lightning does indeed strike twice.

With the transfer window closing on Friday, Beale may also be eyeing a late deal or two, and he alluded to it while speaking to Sky Sports.

What has Michael Beale said about incomings at Rangers?

In quotes relayed by The Scottish Sun), the manager said:

"I think there's been a little bit in terms of one or two names out there there's been a little bit of truth in that. But nothing for us to confirm right now.

"Come the end of the window you may see one or two out and one in but it is all open at the moment in that sense."

With Ianis Hagi already joining Alaves on a loan deal, could Beale move on another player, this time Ben Davies?

Does Ben Davies have a future at Rangers?

At the beginning of the month, The 4th Official gave a transfer update on the defender's future, saying that “Ben Davies told he is free to move away” and it looked as though the Light Blues were getting ready to sell their £4m signing after just a year at the club.

The 2022/23 campaign wasn't the greatest for the former Liverpool defender as he failed to rank in the top ten across the squad for overall Sofascore rating and tackles per game, while ranking seventh for interceptions per game, indicating that he wasn’t as influential as first anticipated upon his arrival.

The Gers have shown interest in a few defenders of late, with Zak Vyner and Jake Cooper the names mentioned. Cooper has recently signed a new deal with Millwall however and a move for Vyner doesn’t look like it will materialise.

As such, the 42-year-old may well be out to target the English Championship for someone else; Harry Souttar.

Are Rangers signing Harry Souttar?

The Leicester City centre-back was first linked a few weeks ago by journalist Geoff Peters, who said:

“Rangers are interested in taking Harry Souttar on loan from Leicester City. Souttar was an unused sub against Coventry at the weekend and not in the 20-man #lcfc squad tonight at Burton. Other clubs also monitoring the situation. His older brother John joined Rangers last year.”

Souttar has played 73 matches across the top two divisions in England since arriving at Stoke City in 2016, yet it was the 2022/23 season where he began to show his true worth.

Firstly, he starred at the 2022 World Cup for Australia, showcasing his defensive qualities by winning a whopping 4.8 total duels per game – at a success rate of 68% - while also making 5.5 clearances and 1.5 interceptions per game, good enough to rank him first and second in the squad for the latter two metrics.

Additionally, he was also solid for the Foxes during the second half of the season, despite their relegation, winning a staggering 3.2 aerial duels per game – a success rate of 86% - while he also ranked in the top ten for clearances and interceptions. Considering he started just 11 matches for the club, this is rather impressive.

The £40k-per-week centre-back was even hailed as a “beast” by journalist Sacha Pisani following Australia’s win over Tunisia at the World Cup, and he would be an excellent addition should Beale decide to move for him in the coming days.

They may well have to ship out Davies first, but it would surely be a worthwhile decision by the Gers.