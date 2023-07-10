Michael Beale has already made six summer signings for Glasgow Rangers during the transfer window and he doesn’t appear to be slowing down as the Ibrox side have been linked with a move for Burnley defender Bobby Thomas.

Could Rangers sign Bobby Thomas?

Writing via his Patreon account, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon claimed the Gers are in the hunt for the centre-back alongside Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City as they look to add some depth to their defensive options.

Nixon doesn’t state whether any potential move will be on a permanent basis or if the Light Blues are looking at securing a loan deal, yet it appears they face some competition with regard to a move.

Among his six signings so far, Beale has added just one defender, Dujon Sterling and with the rigours of another Champions League campaign alongside a hectic domestic schedule, luring another one or two defenders to the club would be a wise idea.

Who is Bobby Thomas?

The 22-year-old centre-back plays for Burnley, but he has only made one first team appearance for the side, spending the embryonic stages of his career on loan in League One and League Two during spells with Barrow, Barnsley and Bristol Rovers.

Thomas has played just 73 senior matches over the previous three seasons, yet Beale could perhaps see the player as a long term heir for Connor Goldson, who much to the dismay of the Ibrox faithful, won't be around forever to marshal the defence.

The 30-year-old has been a rock at the heart of the defence since arriving in the summer of 2018, going on to make 261 appearances and with his contract not expiring until 2026, Beale will be hoping he can stay at the top of his game over the next three years.

Thomas is a far cry away from the standard Goldson has set across his five years in Glasgow, yet that isn’t to say he won't improve vastly should be make the move North of the border, learning under the former Brighton and Hove Albion defender in the process.

The 6 foot 1 gem could offer Beale something different from the back as across 51 games during his spell in the English third tier, he registered ten goal contributions – seven goals and three assists – with only defender James Tavernier scoring more last term, suggesting he could be a useful option to have in the squad.

Journalist Sam Frost claimed Thomas “has the makings of a good defender” back in January following his exit from Bristol Rovers and across his spell in League One last term, he averaged 1.3 tackles per game, which was just fewer than Goldson’s 1.5 tackles per game and the youngster also displayed his strength in the air by winning four aerials duels per game, which was more than the 2.6 won by Goldson during last season, indicating that he could be an ideal heir for the Rangers stalwart.

Thomas may not be an automatic first choice for the Ibrox side if he moved to Scotland, yet there is plenty of talent there, and he could develop into a solid centre-back over the coming years.