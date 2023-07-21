Highlights Todd Cantwell transformed his game under Michael Beale at Rangers, scoring six goals and providing five assists in just 16 league matches.

Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale has already signed a total of nine players since taking over the Ibrox side last November.

The seven summer arrivals have yet to truly display their talents due to the season not yet underway, but if they are as impressive as his two January signings, then the club could be in the perfect position to claim back the Premiership crown.

Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell were the first two players to arrive under the Beale revolution and while Raskin gave the club some much-needed steel in the heart of the midfield, evident by averaging 1.8 tackles per game which ranked him third in the squad, it was the Englishman who was particularly inspiring.

How good was Todd Cantwell last season?

Having registered zero goals or assists for Norwich City during the first half of the season, the 25-year-old looked like a man reborn under Beale, scoring six times and grabbing five assists, including a first Old Firm goal.

Given he played just 16 league matches, he remarkably finished third in the squad in terms of overall Sofascore rating and fourth for successful dribbles per game (1.5), showing how easily he settled into life at the Gers.

The former Canaries starlet will be hoping to continue this stunning run of form once the Premiership season kicks off in a couple of weeks and Beale could even be planning a repeat of his Cantwell masterclass with a move for Charlie Cresswell.

Could Rangers sign Charlie Cresswell?

Rangers had an opening offer rejected by Leeds United for the youngster last month, according to Football League World, and it remains to be seen whether Beale will go back in for the defender, though given the evidence below, it is certainly something the Teddy Bears boss should do.

Like Cantwell, the “unbelievable” titan – as hailed by Leeds presenter Joe Wainman last year – was playing in the Championship last season.

He featured in 30 matches for Millwall across all competitions and even added an unlikely goal threat, scoring five times overall.

The 20-year-old was impressive for the Lions, winning 60% of his total duels in the second tier, displaying his physical presence and this would certainly stand him in good stead should he make the move to Scotland, with the physicality tending to be a problem for players arriving from England.

Not only that, the youngster showed great maturity by ranking second across the whole squad for his overall Sofascore rating (7.13), accurate passes per game (28.1) and clearances per game (3.1) as he turned into one of their finest players during a season where they finished eighth, narrowly missing out on a playoff spot.

Cantwell saw the chance to join Rangers and rejuvenate his game and although Cresswell is playing well, moving north of the border could give him opportunities which wouldn’t be on offer at Leeds.

Playing in the Champions League is a key example.

Creswell may have the chance to showcase his abilities on the grandest club stage of all and the 6 foot 3 titan would certainly have the physical presence to mix it with the best.

By signing the young talent, Beale could well repeat his Cantwell transfer masterclass, and it could pay off for the Ibrox outfit handsomely in the future.