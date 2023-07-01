Glasgow Rangers are closing in on securing yet another summer signing, with striker Cyriel Dessers looking set to move to Ibrox.

What’s the latest on Cyriel Dessers to Rangers?

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who tweeted: “Understand Rangers are closing in on deal for Cyriel Dessers. Agreement now imminent with Cremonese for Nigerian striker — here we go soon.

“Clubs have agreed on final fee and all documents are being drafted.”

The chase for the Belgian-born striker has been a long one, but it certainly appears as though Michael Beale has finally secured a deal for the player, bolstering his attacking options in the process.

Does Antonio Colak have a future at Rangers?

The Ibrox side saw Alfredo Morelos depart after six seasons which saw him gain cult hero status in Glasgow having netted 124 goals for the club, and Beale knew signing a like-for-like replacement was imperative this summer.

Antonio Colak remains the only natural out-and-out striker at the Gers, however his future may potentially lie away from Scotland, especially after the update regarding Dessers.

German outfit Werder Bremen are interested in signing the Croatian frontman after just one season at Rangers and Beale may consider moving him on, especially considering he started just six times under the 42-year-old throughout the second half of the season.

Dessers may not be in a similar mould to Colak, yet there is no doubt he could add some serious firepower to the side. The 19k-per-week gem scored ten goals last term, which was eight less than Colak, however his all-round game is slightly better, making more key passes per game (0.9 to 0.5) and registering more assists (two to one) than the 29-year-old managed in the league last term.

Having been hailed as a player who is “Just so awkward to play against with his strength” according to journalist Josh Bunting, he can cause plenty of problems in the opposition box and across Europe’s top five leagues, the striker ranks in the top 8% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 (6.52), suggesting he is in the right place at the right time fairly often.

His dribbling ability is also top class, ranking in the top 10% across the big five European leagues for carries into the penalty area per 90 (1.36), meaning he likes to drop deep and link up with the midfielders, showing a different side to his game than just scoring.

Beale will be demanding goals of course, yet having a number nine who is capable of connecting well with the players behind him suggests he will be a much more fluid option than Colak, who may depart the Gers after just 12 months.