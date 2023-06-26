Glasgow Rangers are lining up a move for Feyenoord striker Danilo if they are unable to get a deal for Cyriel Dessers over the line in the coming weeks.

What’s the latest on Danilo to Rangers?

A move for Dessers has stalled as Cremonese’s value of the player is too high an asking price for Michael Beale and this could mean making a move for an alternative.

According to Mail Plus, Rangers are looking at sealing a loan deal for Brighton and Hove Albion player Abdallah Sima, while Danilo has been touted as a potential alternative to Dessers during the summer transfer window.

Will Rangers sign another striker during the transfer window?

Beale has already lured Sam Lammers to Ibrox from Atalanta for a fee of around £3m as he begins to rejig the Gers’ attack, as Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos departed the club following the expiration of their contracts while Antonio Colak is being linked with a move away.

Dessers certainly has the attributes to fill the void left by Morelos, netting 30 goals over the previous two seasons, and in leagues such as the Eredivisie and Serie A, the Nigerian has proven he can cut it in some of the best divisions on the continent.

If Beale fails to secure his signature however, Danilo would be an ideal alternative, and he is coming off the back of a stunning campaign for Feyenoord, having scored 14 times across all competitions, including ten in the top flight as the Dutch side claimed their first league title since 2017.

The Brazilian only departed Ajax last summer, and he was praised by former manager Erik ten Hag, who said: “Danilo is the best finisher we have in the squad” and if he moved to the Light Blues, the club would be acquiring someone who certainly has a keen eye for goal.

Indeed, Danilo offers a more out-and-out scoring threat than Dessers, evidenced by the fact he scored more goals (12 to ten), had more shots on target per 90 (3.76 to 3.01) and took more touches in the opposition penalty area last term, suggesting he could be a more dangerous asset in the box.

Ultimately, missing out on Dessers might not be the end of the world for Beale if a player like Danilo is available.

Judging by the statistics, the £5.5m-rated Brazilian could replicate the goals of Morelos, while also offering the direct approach taken by Colak and with international recognition at U23 level, the Feyenoord hitman could take his game to the next level should he move to Glasgow.