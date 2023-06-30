Glasgow Rangers secured their fifth summer signing with the capture of forward Abdallah Sima on a season long loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion, giving Michael Beale another attacking option at his disposal ahead of next season.

Sima joins Sam Lammers as the other attacking player to join the Gers this summer, yet Beale won't be stopping there, especially having lost key players such as Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos, signifying his need for more firepower.

A move for the Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers is still in motion, although their sporting director Simone Giacchetta claims he is still waiting for another proposal from the Light Blues.

Any potential move could cost the Gers around £7m, and this will form a large chunk of Beale’s budget this summer, hence the delay in talks as he is likely discussing a deal in depth with his backroom staff.

Despite this large financial outlay, a move for Dessers could be the final piece of the jigsaw for the 42-year-old, as he could fill the void left by Morelos while forming a key partnership with Sima.

Could Rangers sign Cyriel Dessers?

The Italian outfit are making it as hard as possible for Rangers to get a deal over the line, but if Beale could move on a few players and raise more funds, the fee shouldn’t be an issue.

Sima can operate on either wing or through the middle, which will give Beale more options next season, but his most productive position is on the right flank, where he has scored 19 goals throughout his career. If Rangers could get him to replicate the form he showed during the 2020/21 Europa League season, he could set up plenty of chances for Dessers.

During 11 matches, he not only scored four times, but he averaged 0.9 key passes per game - the second-highest total in the Slavia Prague squad - while he also ranked fourth for successful dribbles per game (1.2), suggesting that he could be effective alongside the Belgian-born hitman.

Dessers scored seven times last term; however, it was his exploits for Feyenoord during the 2021/22 season which will give Beale hope he could bring plenty of goals to the Ibrox side.

Across 41 games, he scored 20 goals and grabbed four assists, showcasing his abilities in front of goal, and with the standard in Scotland arguably a lot lower than in the Eredivisie, he could have a field day among some of the poor defences in the country.

Combine this with Sima hopefully returning to the form he displayed a few seasons ago and it could prove to be a dream duo which will bring the club plenty of goals in their chase to secure the Premiership crown.