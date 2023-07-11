Michael Beale means business this summer as a plethora of signings for Glasgow Rangers will give him hope that they could secure just their second Premiership title in 13 years during the 2023/24 campaign.

The likes of Jack Butland and Kieran Dowell have arrived at Ibrox, while Beale has already moved on from the departures of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos by signing forwards Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers from Atalanta and Cremonese respectively, as the start of a new era beckons.

With still a month and a half to go of the transfer window, Beale won't be stopping there in his quest to improve his first team squad and this could mean another few arrivals.

Could the 42-year-old perhaps add another striker to the options he has at his disposal to complete the jigsaw? As the Ibrox side have been linked recently with a move for Feyenoord hitman Danilo, he could form a dream frontline which would give the Gers plenty of goals next term and a wonderful chance to hit the ground running by qualifying for the Champions League group stages once again.

Could Danilo improve Rangers?

The Light Blues scored 93 goals last season in the league alone, which on the surface looks like a great total, yet it was just 21 goals shy of the 114 that Celtic netted. The difference is they had plenty of forwards who could score on a regular basis, with eight of their forwards scoring five or more goals, in contrast to Rangers, where just three of their attacking players netted over five goals.

Therefore, adding someone like Danilo to the squad could give the Gers another player who has the capability of scoring over ten goals a season.

The £8.3k-per-week Brazilian has enjoyed a rather productive couple of years across spells at Feyenoord, Ajax and FC Twente, scoring 40 goals across those three campaigns.

His former boss at Ajax, Erik ten Hag even heaped praise on the 24-year-old, saying “Danilo is the best finisher we have in the squad” and despite departing the Dutch giants, he went on to prove the current Manchester United boss correct in terms of his finishing skills, scoring ten Eredivisie goals last term as he led Feyenoord to their first title in six seasons and only their second since 1998/99.

If Beale lured him to Ibrox, he would be getting one of the finest strikers on the continent, with the player ranking in the top 2% across the next big eight competitions for total shots per 90 (4.24) and the top 3% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 (7.14), suggesting he poses a constant goal threat by getting into the box as often as possible and taking shots at every possible opportunity, increasing his scoring chances.

Making a move for the 24-year-old sounds like a real no-brainer for Beale, as it could be money well spent in his chase for silverware next term. Combining his abilities with that of Lammers and Dessers could give Rangers an attacking trio which will be feared by opposition defences.