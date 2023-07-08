Last summer, Glasgow Rangers swooped to sign Millwall starlet Zak Lovelace as Giovanni van Bronckhorst looked like he was focusing on youth talent in order to fill out the academy squads and ensuring the Ibrox side had a plethora of teen gems ready to be plucked from the B side when ready over the coming years.

Lovelace made his Millwall debut aged just 15, becoming the second-youngest player to represent the club in their history during a substitute appearance against Coventry City in December 2021 and made another four appearances for the club, which prompted the Gers to make their move once the season finished.

It was a successful 2022/23 season for the 17-year-old, with the added pressure of trying to make an impression in the B team, he scored 18 goals in all competitions while grabbing another ten assists and was even given his first team bow against Queen of the South in August during a League Cup tie.

His performances obviously impressed Michael Beale, as he was given a two minute cameo against Celtic during their excellent 3-0 win in May and the future looks bright for the England U17 international.

With Beale clearly trying to lower the age of the Rangers side, releasing players such as Scott Arfield (34), Allan McGregor (41) and Filip Helander (30) upon the expiration of their contracts, a focus on youth could pay dividends over the next few years.

With this in mind, the Light Blues have been linked with a move for former West Ham United starlet Divine Mukasa according to the Secret Scout, who claims that the youngster has “visited Rangers and Newcastle United” after he left the London side recently.

He confirmed via Instagram he was departing and posted a heartfelt message, saying: “Thank you to all the players and staff at West Ham that have helped to develop me into both the player and person that I am today.

“This club has been my home for the past 10 years and for it to come to an end is bittersweet, but it’s time to move on to the next chapter of my career.”

Who is Divine Mukasa?

The 15-year-old midfielder would be hoping to follow in the same trajectory as Lovelace by moving to Rangers at such a young age, yet he does have pedigree at U16 level, especially for his country.

He has made nine appearances for the England U16 side, scoring three goals, and grabbing one assist during those matches, netting against Scotland, and he certainly showcased his attacking abilities by being deployed just behind the striker.

It’s evident he has a keen eye for goal, and he even managed to register two goal contributions during the U18 Premier League last term, playing against players two years older and this maturity has could entice Beale into luring him to Rangers.

The Ibrox side are trying to add some of the finest talents from South of the border to their academy and by convincing Mukasa that a move to Scotland would be the best for his development, Beale could repeat Rangers’ Lovelace masterclass from 2022.