Glasgow Rangers are closing in on their second signing of the summer, with Dujon Sterling set to be announced shortly as Michael Beale looks to get a head start on his transfer business.

What’s the latest on Dujon Sterling to Rangers?

According to one Football Insider correspondent, Rangers “are set to announce” defender Dujon Sterling as their second summer signing, with the Chelsea product the "next to join at Ibrox" on a pre-contract deal.

Beale previously worked with the youngster during his time as youth coach at the Blues and the right-back spent the whole of the 2022/23 season on loan at Championship side Stoke City.

He will follow Kieran Dowell, who signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Ibrox side from Norwich City just last week, and it appears as though the 42-year-old is trying to do the majority of his transfer business early.

Will Dujon Sterling be a good signing for Rangers?

James Tavernier looks as though he still has a few years left in the tank having ended the campaign as joint top scorer along with Antonio Colak for the Light Blues, having netted 18 goals across all competitions, adding in ten assists.

Adam Devine has been given his chance to shine on occasions this term, featuring six times in the Premiership while offering attacking qualities similar to Tavernier as he has created two big chances, averaged one key pass per game and succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts, indicating he could potentially have a future as the long term heir to the 31-year-old.

Sterling may disrupt those plans, however, with Beale obviously looking for more strength in depth in that area and the Englishman could stake a claim as a solid backup option to the captain.

Defensively, Sterling has the edge over the Scotsman as he has won more duels per game (4.5 to 1.8), made more tackles (1.7 to 0.7) per match and made more interceptions (1.3 to 0.2) per outing, albeit having played more matches than the Rangers starlet.

This shows that although Devine does offer a solid attacking threat, 6 foot 1 Sterling would provide greater defensive stability and could be a more viable option heading into the future than the 20-year-old.

Stoke manager Alex Neil even lauded the defender earlier this season for his defensive abilities, saying: "Dujon, for me, is arguably one of the best one-on-one defenders I've seen. There are very few players who get past him - he is strong, powerful and determined."

Having also been celebrated as "very Michael Beale", this is an acquisition that appears to tick plenty of boxes for Gers.

Hopefully, he can make a solid impression at Ibrox with the manager looking as though he has secured another young talent for nothing, saving funds to invest in other areas of the team.