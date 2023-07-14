With seven summer arrivals, Glasgow Rangers look to be in healthy shape ahead of the 2023/24 season and Michael Beale will be hoping that some silverware can be won with a revamped squad.

The onus will be on the manager to move on some players who could raise funds for the Ibrox side which will be put to good use elsewhere, and there has been a recent update with regard to a few first-team members who could soon be departing Glasgow…

Who are Rangers selling?

According to the 4th Official, Antonio Colak and Fashion Sakala look close to be leaving the Light Blues as they provided an update via Twitter, saying: “Exclusive: Rangers are close to offloading Antonio Colak to Parma for £2.5m.

“Also, the club are in advanced negotiations with a Saudi club for Fashion Sakala. Fee set to somewhere around £4m.”

Raising £6.5m for both players could be good business, with Colak originally costing just £1.8m, while Sakala joined on a pre-contract deal from Belgian side KV Oostende, meaning the club will be making a healthy profit on the duo.

Who will replace Colak and Sakala at Rangers?

Although the duo scored 30 goals between them last season, Beale has already signed forwards Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima and Cyriel Dessers ahead of next term, thus obviously pushing the pair down the pecking order.

Colak struggled under Beale, making just five starts since he took over in November 2022 and his static approach clearly doesn’t fit in with the Englishman's tactical ideologies. Sakala, on the other hand, did thrive under the 42-year-old, scoring 11 goals and grabbing six assists, however his unorthodox nature and lack of ruthlessness arguably prevented him from becoming a truly great forward, even being lauded as “poor” by journalist Josh Bunting during the League Cup final against Celtic.

These departures will give the new arrivals a major boost in their aim for regular game time, yet it could also give young forward Zak Lovelace a big confidence boost too, potentially opening up the door for him to secure more minutes next season.

The 17-year-old made his senior bow for the Ibrox side during the League Cup tie against Queen of the South last August and then went on to score 18 times for the B team across all competitions, including registering six goal contributions in the UEFA Youth League - the youth equivalent of the Champions League - showing glimpses of his vast potential.

Beale was clearly impressed as he gave Lovelace his Old Firm debut in the 3-0 win at the end of last season and although there have been a plethora of forwards arriving at Ibrox, the youngster should still be given some minutes.

It’s clear that Beale is looking to build his squad around young and hungry players and with a solid group of prospects in the B team, including Bailey Rice, Robbie Fraser and Ross McCausland, the future looks bright for the Gers.

With plenty of fixtures to come during the 2023/24 campaign, Lovelace in particular will be hoping to grab his chance to shine with both hands, taking advantage of Colak and Sakala moving on.