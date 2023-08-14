Highlights Fashion Sakala left Rangers this summer and Michael Beale could still sign another striker to replace him.

Glasgow Rangers look like they are prioritising a defender as the end of the summer transfer window edges ever closer.

Michael Beale’s side have endured a mixed start to their 2023/24 Premiership campaign, claiming just one win from their opening two matches, and it was a defensive mishap in the box against Kilmarnock which could force Beale into the market.

The 42-year-old might also be looking at bringing another attacking option to Ibrox, especially with the recent departure of Fashion Sakala.

How many more players could arrive at Rangers?

Defenders Jake Cooper, Harry Souttar and Zak Vyner are the latest names to be linked with a move to the Gers amid the need for another centre-back at the club.

it isn’t all just defenders who have been touted with moves to Glasgow recently however, as Beale is a big admirer of young Hamilton Academical talent Ryan One.

According to TEAMtalk earlier this month, the Light Blues have shown interest in the teenage striker, although they will have to compete with sides such as Burnley, Celtic and Brighton and Hove Albion, while Liverpool and Newcastle United have made enquiries.

He wouldn’t be a first-team option, at least not straight away, yet his potential is surely worth taking a gamble on amid Sakala's exit.

Why did Sakala leave Rangers?

Sakala is the latest player to leave Rangers this summer, and although he often perplexed supporters, there is no doubt his enthusiasm shone through.

He did offer a reliable goal threat under Beale last season having been frozen out by Giovanni van Bronckhorst during the first half of the campaign.

Under the Dutchman, he scored and assisted once apiece, yet by the end of 2022/23 he added 11 goals and seven assists by shining under the Englishman.

Decent, if hardly world-beating totals, yet it looks as though the manager is moving in a new direction and the likeable Zambian heads off to Saudi Arabia with best wishes.

Who is Ryan One?

One may not be ready for the rigours of the Premiership quite yet, but he has already experienced plenty of senior football for Hamilton.

Having just turned 17 in June, the teenager has already amassed 34 senior appearances for the club, scoring three goals and grabbing an assist, showing remarkable maturity to thrive among the physicality of Scottish football.

Lauded as “fast” and a “craftsman” by coach Ioannis Kyrapoglou, he has showcased the talents which have allowed him to perform well in the lower leagues and perhaps a move to Ibrox could give him more of a challenge.

A goal and an assist already this season suggests he isn’t slowing down and One is fast becoming one of the most talked about talents in the Scottish game.

With seven caps for the Scotland U17 side which included matches at the recent U17 European Championships, the 17-year-old is on the fast track to becoming a teen sensation, if not one already.

The Rangers B team has talents such as Zak Lovelace and Ross McCausland thriving in the setup and One could soon join them, with the goal of becoming a long-term heir for Sakala.