Glasgow Rangers are undergoing the rebuild which should have occurred during the summer of 2021, weeks after they claimed their 55th league title.

It didn’t, and complacency set in, allowing their Old Firm rivals to eventually win five of the next six domestic trophies.

Under Michael Beale, this arduous task finally appears as though it’s happening, with five players already departing following the expiration of their contracts, including Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, with the likelihood of a few more players being sold, its set to be a busy summer for the Ibrox side.

One player who could raise some funds for Beale is Glen Kamara, with the midfielder being linked with a £4m move away from Ibrox in recent weeks.

An integral part of the Premiership winning team in 2020/21, Kamara saw his game time limited last season, making only 18 starts, and it is perhaps time that the £21k-per-week liability is moved on, giving Beale some funds to play with during the transfer window.

Beale could target another midfielder to come in and add some extra competition between the midfielders, as South Korean star In-beom Hwang has previously been linked with a move to the Gers.

Does Glen Kamara have a future at Rangers?

With Nicolas Raskin, John Lundstram, and Ryan Jack all able to play in the centre of midfield, plus potentially luring Jose Cifuentes to the club, Kamara looks destined to leave.

With Champions League football returning to Ibrox next term, players of a higher quality will be required and Hwang could fit in at the Light Blues well.

Indeed, last season, the Olympiacos midfielder averaged 55 passes per game – a success rate of 88% - with only Lundstram in the Rangers midfield averaging more per match than the 26-year-old, showing how important he could be if he joined the club, with his ability to regularly circulate the ball key for Beale's tactical system.

His seven goal contributions were also better than Lundstram, Jack, Raskin and Kamara while he also demonstrated his tenacious nature by making 1.4 tackles per game, ranking just behind Raskin for that metric.

It’s safe to say that with these figures, he could certainly be an improvement over certain members of the squad, especially Kamara and thus, making a move should be a no-brainer for Beale.

The 5 foot 9 gem was also described as a “top, top player” by journalist Konstantinos Lianos during the 2022 World Cup as he played all four matches for South Korea, including their last 16 defeat to Brazil.

This experience on the world stage must prove to Beale that he can handle the rigours and demands of Scottish football and although perhaps not a main target at the time being, if the opportunity is there, the Gers should make their move.