Glasgow Rangers are far from finished in the transfer window, with another couple of players looking likely to arrive before the end of August.

Michael Beale is also undertaking a massive Ibrox overhaul too, moving on those who don’t have a future at the club and Glen Kamara could be the next person to leave the Gers.

How much is Glen Kamara worth?

According to Football Insider, Kamara is ‘closing’ in on a £5m move to Championship side Leeds United as he is in ‘advanced talks’ to secure a move south of the border.

Despite having two years left on his current contract, it appears as though Beale is keen to move him on this summer in order to raise some funds for future purchases, looking set to make a stunning profit on him in the process.

The 27-year-old cost just £50k when Steven Gerrard signed him from Dundee in January 2019, turning into one of their finest pieces of transfer business conducted in recent years.

Why are Rangers selling Glen Kamara?

The reason Beale can move on Kamara is due to the imminent arrival of Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes at Ibrox.

The Los Angeles FC star signed a pre-contract agreement with the Light Blues, but now The Athletic have claimed Rangers will pay a fee to sign him this summer, something that gives the manager the licence to ditch Kamara.

The former Arsenal youngster started just 18 games across all competitions last term and found that his influence heavily waned to that of previous seasons as he ranked a lowly 14th for accurate passes (33.6), tenth for key passes (one) and 25th for tackles (0.5) across the whole Rangers squad in the league last term.

He was even dubbed “terrible” by Rangers Review journalist Joshua Barrie back in April 2022, and it appears as though this is when his performances began to dip.

In contrast, Cifuentes was in excellent form and emerged as one of his side's finest performers during the 2022 MLS campaign as LAFC won the season-ending MLS Cup.

The 24-year-old ranked ninth in his squad for accurate passes (27.9), fourth for key passes (1.3) and third for tackles per game (1.8) during the successful season, and he appears to be a great deal ahead of Kamara in terms of winning the ball back in midfield along with exuding his creative talents with regard to making key passes often.

His forward-thinking mentality could also be of use to Beale. Compared to positional peers across eight similar leagues to the MLS, Cifuentes ranks in the top 5% for progressive passes (8.14) and successful take-ons (1.78) per 90 along with featuring in the top 10% for progressive carries (2.53) and touches in the attacking penalty area (2.41) per 90, showcasing his ability to get forward as often as possible and contribute heavily when his team are attacking.

Although the potential fee for Cifuentes is unknown, it won't be near as much as the £5m Rangers are getting for the sale of Kamara, something that could turn out to be a wonderful piece of business conducted by Beale and his team ahead of the new campaign.