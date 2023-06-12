Glasgow Rangers are reportedly edging closer to selling midfielder Glen Kamara as a new update has emerged regarding his status.

What’s the latest on Glen Kamara’s future at Rangers?

According to the Scottish Mail on Sunday (11 June, pages 100 and 101) the Finnish star is wanted by Ligue 1 side Rennes this summer as Michael Beale looks set to continue his rebuild at Ibrox.

The French side made an offer of £4m which was rejected in 2022, however, it appears as though they are willing to come back in with a similar offer this time around, and it could be a welcome financial boost.

Having cost the Gers a mere £50k when bought from Dundee back in 2019, Beale would make the club a staggering 7,900% profit should he move for £4m and this could help assist in his quest for new signings.

Should Rangers sell Glen Kamara?

The answer to this question two years ago would have been a resounding no, however, his form has dipped drastically over the last 12 months, and he hasn’t quite been the same since Steven Gerrard left in November 2021.

During the title-winning season in 2020/21, Kamara was integral in the heart of the midfield for the Light Blues, averaging 76.3 touches per game while completing a staggering 60.6 passes per game – a pass success rate of 91% - as he controlled matches from the centre of the pitch.

Last season was arguably his least productive at the club, starting just 12 Premiership matches and ranking in a lowly 23rd spot for overall ranking, as per Sofascore, indicating that his influence has severely waned.

His performances in the Champions League group stages were the most disappointing aspect of the season, as Giovanni van Bronckhorst should have been able to rely on a player of his quality to have a positive effect in matches like these. Unfortunately, he averaged a Sofascore rating of just 5.9/10, which across every player that played a single minute in the competition, was the worst overall.

The 5 foot 11 liability managed just 15 touches on average per match while winning only 25% of his total duels, and it certainly looks like Beale has no place in his squad for him going forward.

The signing of Nicolas Raskin, plus the fact the Gers are close to agreeing a deal for Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes won't help his cause either.

Rangers Review journalist Joshua Barrie even dubbed him as “terrible” as far back as April 2022, suggesting that the stagnation in his game looked like it was setting in then, and it’s time for him to depart Ibrox this summer, hopefully raising a few million in profit in the process.