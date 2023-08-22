Glasgow Rangers have announced their Champions League qualifier squad for their clash against PSV Eindhoven and once again, there isn’t a place for Glen Kamara.

The midfielder hasn’t made an appearance for the club this term and with just under two weeks to go before the transfer window closes, manager Michael Beale will be aiming to move him on.

Leeds United look like his most likely destination, but a move has yet to materialise yet.

The Ibrox side have placed a £5m price tag on his head yet the closer it gets to deadline day, the chances of him leaving will narrow.

Will Beale take another dive into the market to sign a replacement for the 27-year-old?

Are Rangers going to make another signing?

The Light Blues have shown interest in a few defenders as of late, with Harry Souttar and Jake Cooper the names linked as the manager aims to bolster his back line.

Sam Field has emerged as a potential new signing, with Rangers showing interest in the QPR midfielder, according to Football Insider.

Premier League outfit Burnley are also keen on luring him away from west London, however, yet the chance to play European football and challenge for trophies will surely be a bigger incentive.

With the player entering into the final 12 months of his current deal, Beale may be tempted to submit a knockdown offer in the hope his former club are looking to move him on for a fee rather than lose him for nothing next year.

Who is Sam Field?

The 25-year-old has spent the entirety of his career in England, enjoying spells at West Bromwich Albion, Charlton Athletic and now QPR, and he also has experience of playing in the top flight during his spell with the Baggies.

Field made 22 appearances in the Premier League, scoring once, and he could be a useful addition to the squad, while also being an upgrade on Kamara in the process.

Last season, the Englishman ranked second in the squad for overall Sofascore rating, fourth for accurate passes per game, first for tackles per game and third for interceptions per game, indicating just how important he was at the heart of the midfield, especially from a defensive viewpoint.

In comparison, Kamara ranked in a lowly 23rd place for overall rating, 14th for accurate passes, 25th for tackles and 14th for interceptions per game, highlighting the gulf between the two players.

Indeed, across the previous 12 months, Field has ranked in the top 2% when compared to positional peers for blocks (1.97) and clearances 2.63) per 90, while ranking in the top 6% for interceptions per 90 (1.97) and top 7% for aerials won per 90 (2.07), clearly showcasing his wonderful defensive attributes in the Championship.

The 5 foot 10 gem was even lauded by former Scotland international Nigel Quashie last season, who said:

“QPR supporters asked me about Sam Field and I said with game time he will prove how good he is.

“He’s been excellent so far this season.

“The thing is it’s always about how you treat your players, especially the ones that come through the club's youth system.”

With Kamara seemingly out of the picture at Ibrox, Field wouldn’t just be a mere replacement - he’d be a major upgrade on the Finnish midfielder.