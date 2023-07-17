Glasgow Rangers have acted swiftly during the summer break, signing seven players so far as Michael Beale looks to rejuvenate a squad which stagnated last term, with no silverware being added to the Ibrox trophy room for the first time since 2019/20.

There will likely be one or two more arrivals before the transfer window shuts and this could give the Gers a much-needed boost as they look to end the dominance that Celtic have held in the Premiership over the last couple of seasons.

Funding this revamp means Beale has to move some players on and the most recent departure is that of Antonio Colak, who leaves the Light Blues after just one season.

What is the latest Rangers transfer news?

Having cost £1.8m, the Gers sold him for £2.5m to Parma, which represented a solid profit on a player who will soon turn 30.

The Croatian hitman scored 18 goals across all competitions, yet struggled when Beale arrived in mid-November, making just five starts during the second half of the season and despite his obvious goal threat, the additions of Abdallah Sima, Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers may have the Ibrox faithful looking forward.

The manager could forget all about Colak by also making a move for Haji Wright from Turkish side Antalyaspor, with a fee of £7m being touted as enough to lure him to Ibrox this summer.

Could Haji Wright join Rangers?

The Scottish giants are currently trying to sign Feyenoord frontman Danilo, having gone back in with a second bid for the player after the first was rejected, yet much will depend on whether the Dutch side believes the second offer is high enough.

He appears to be Beale’s first choice to complete his attacking lineup ahead of next term, yet due to the turbulent nature of the transfer window, Wright may still have a chance at securing a move to Glasgow.

The American talisman has a better strike rate than Colak, scoring 16 times in 29 games as opposed to the 18 in 39 games for the former Gers striker and this could make him an attractive proposition for Beale.

Wright also created more big chances per game (four to three), more successful dribbles per game (one to 0.2) and won more aerial duels per game (2.2 to 0.6) than Colak domestically last term, suggesting that whilst the 29-year-old is clearly excellent in the box, Wright, on the other hand, has a much more rounded approach and could be a useful addition, not just with the ball at his feet but also at set pieces due to his strength in the air.

Praise was lavished upon him by former Schalke sporting director Horst Heldt, who once claimed he was a “dangerous striker” and the statistics certainly back that statement up, especially over the previous 12 months.

With Champions League football gracing the Ibrox pitch yet again, Beale will surely aim to assemble a side that can qualify for the group stages for the second consecutive year.

Adding a player such as Wright, with his evident attacking qualities, could make that challenge slightly easier as he looks to move on from Colak.