Glasgow Rangers secured a much-needed victory in midweek during their Champions League qualifying tie against Servette, prevailing 2-1 at Ibrox.

It follows on from the poor start to the 2023/24 Premiership campaign, losing 1-0 to Kilmarnock, and it’s clear that Michael Beale may need to add another defender or two before the transfer window shuts.

With this in mind, the Light Blues have been linked with a potential move for Leicester City centre-back Harry Souttar in the coming weeks in a bid to cure their defensive issues.

Are Rangers interested in Harry Souttar?

TalkSPORT journalist Geoff Peters discussed Souttar’s future on Twitter, saying: “Rangers are interested in taking Harry Souttar on loan from Leicester City. Souttar was an unused sub against Coventry at the weekend and not in the 20-man #lcfc squad tonight at Burton. Other clubs also monitoring the situation. His older brother John joined Rangers last year.”

A temporary deal appears to be in the works, although it looks as though Beale faces competition to secure the £41k-per-week defender.

The Ibrox side have missed out on Auston Trusty recently, while a deal for Jonathan Panzo now appears off the table and it’s clear Beale has moved onto other options.

Could Harry Souttar improve Rangers?

Although Beale has five centre-backs at the club, the Gers’ defensive frailties were exposed during the loss to Kilmarnock, where a mix-up in the box saw the Rugby Park outfit score the winner in the second half.

Connor Goldson is the key fixture in the heart of the defence and was one of the few bright sparks against Killie, winning 90% of his total duels while making four tackles and not committing a single foul.

The Englishman has been a mainstay since arriving at Ibrox in 2018, racking up 263 appearances and what is needed now is a player who could form a solid duo alongside him in defence.

Souttar could be the ideal candidate, and he has more experience than his older brother, John Souttar, who partnered Goldson during the first two matches this term.

Starting off at Dundee United (like John), he then moved to Stoke City before eventually moving to the Premier League with Leicester in January.

Across 12 league matches in the top flight, Souttar won a staggering 5.1 total duels – a success rate of 73% - while making 1.3 tackles and 3.8 clearances per game, ranking him 13th and third across the squad, which is a solid return considering how few matches he played.

Both the Foxes ace and Goldson are strong in the tackle and exude a solid physical presence, both aerially and on the ground which could allow them to form a wonderful partnership.

Statman Dave certainly supported this, saying: “Harry Souttar has won 88% of his aerial duels in the Premier League so far this season, That’s more than any other player.

“Big man at the back.”

He was even hailed as a “beast” by journalist Sacha Pisani following Australia’s World Cup victory over Tunisia, a match where Souttar made six clearances, won five of his six duels, and blocked three shots, turning into a rock at the back.

If Beale could secure a move for the 24-year-old in the coming weeks, it may well turn out to be one of his finest summer signings.