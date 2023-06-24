Glasgow Rangers may be about to embark on their busiest summer in recent memory, as Michael Beale looks set to rejig the squad and move on some deadwood who don’t fit his plans.

Four players have already arrived at Ibrox ahead of next season, and there could be another few deals, while five players departed following the end of their contracts, most notably Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.

One name that has been linked with an exit recently is striker Antonio Colak, which is perhaps surprising considering he only joined the Light Blues last summer. He netted 18 goals in all competitions last term, yet started just six matches under Beale following some fitness concerns, and he may depart to make way for another striker who fits the profile that the manager is looking for.

According to The Scottish Sun, the Gers have been linked with a move for striker Ike Ugbo, and he is someone who Beale knows well, having coached him during his spell at Chelsea a few years ago.

The Canada international won't come cheap, however, with a fee of around £3.5m being demanded by French side Troyes.

Could Rangers sign Ike Ugbo this summer?

The Ibrox side have already lured one attacker to Glasgow as Sam Lammers arrived recently from Atalanta, yet due to the departures of Morelos and Kent, another one or two forward options may be required - especially if Colak is allowed to leave.

Ugbo enjoyed his most prolific spell at Belgian side Cercle Brugge, scoring 17 goals across 34 games in 2020/21, and although his scoring rate has dipped since moving to Ligue 1 - netting only 7 goals in 40 appearances for Troyes - his potential could be enough for Beale to take a gamble.

Indeed, the former England U20 international switched allegiances to Canada in 2021 and has gained eight caps since, even securing a place in their World Cup squad last year. Although he didn’t make an appearance at the tournament, the experience, should stand him in good stead.

Despite not being as clinical as Colak, he could offer a differing variety of attributes compared to the Croatian striker, as he is able to press effectively and is solid at winning aerial duels, suggesting he could fit in well at Rangers with his dynamic nature.

This doesn’t mean he can't offer a direct danger, with the striker being dubbed a “threat” by Canadian journalist Ben Steiner in 2022, and he could certainly become a wise investment for the Light Blues.