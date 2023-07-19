Glasgow Rangers said farewell to goalkeeping legend Allan McGregor during his testimonial against Newcastle United on Tuesday evening, and it was the perfect way for him to depart the Ibrox side.

Despite his legacy, a new goalkeeping era is set to begin during the 2023/24 season, with Jack Butland taking over the number one slot from the 41-year-old and hopefully this will allow the Gers to challenge Celtic for the Premiership title again.

During the final few matches of last season, Robby McCrorie was given an opportunity to shine between the posts, and he certainly delivered, keeping three clean sheets from four games, conceding just once in that spell too.

The 25-year-old looked set to become a front-runner for the number one spot, however, due to Michael Beale looking to start the new campaign with Butland as his main choice, the Scot could be set to depart Glasgow.

According to the Rangers Review, crunch talks between the ‘keeper and Beale were held, and he is looking to progress his career by playing regularly, something which the 42-year-old might not be able to offer him.

With Jon McLaughlin also looking set to move on from the Gers after a three-year spell in Glasgow, it could leave Beale short of options in goal.

Ahead of the window, they were linked with a move for Ivor Pandur who could be the ideal man to replace McCrorie at Rangers next term.

How good is Ivor Pandur?

With seven arrivals already during the transfer window, the Light Blues have undergone a major squad overhaul as they look to avoid a repeat of 2022/23, where they finished trophy-less for the first time in three years.

Change was needed and so far, Beale is delivering, yet with two ‘keepers about to potentially depart, some cover is required.

Pandur is only 23 years old and standing at 6 foot 2, he could be a titan for Rangers should he be called upon.

Across 31 Eredivisie matches for Fortuna Sittard last term, Pandur made 3.7 saves per game while succeeding with 0.3 successful run-outs per game – a success rate of 100% - while also winning 100% of his aerial duels, showcasing his commanding presence in the air.

McCrorie also happened to be successful with 100% of his run-outs per match and made 1.8 saves on average each outing, slightly lower than Pandur, although he did play a lot less.

The Croatian would certainly benefit from being behind a defence which conceded just 37 goals last season, compared to the 62 goals that Fortuna Sittard conceded in the Dutch top flight.

The 23-year-old could also fit Beale’s tactical style of play, as he ranks in the top 9% across the next big eight leagues for touches per 90 (41.52), suggesting he is comfortable on the ball and is likely to demand it often in order to start attacks, while his presence at set pieces could be solid as he ranks in the top 2% for crosses stopped per 90 (11.6%), something that would be a big bonus for the Gers.

The squad would be weaker should McCrorie depart for pastures new, yet luring a talent such as Pandur to the club gives Beale a solid backup option who would shine whenever called upon.