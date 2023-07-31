Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale has given the squad a major uplift during the summer transfer window, adding some much-needed freshness after a period of stagnation.

Eight players have arrived, while a further eight have departed the Ibrox side across what has been the busiest transfer window in recent memory.

The vast majority of his business appears to be done heading into the 2023/24 Premiership season, however, could there be one or two players who arrive in the coming weeks?

Could Rangers sign Jack Clarke?

Rangers were credited with an interest in the Sunderland winger last month according to Football League World, although they weren’t alone, with Burnley, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford all keeping tabs on the youngster.

The promising winger still has three years left on his current contract, suggesting a decent fee would need to be offered to secure his signature - particularly with those at Turf Moor having recently seen a £10m bid rejected.

With Ryan Kent departing Glasgow after five seasons and Fashion Sakala also linked with an exit, the left wing position could potentially turn into a problem for Beale if he doesn’t add another player to his squad.

Could Clarke perhaps be the ideal candidate for Beale to slot into that position and link up well with new signings Cyriel Dessers and Danilo?

How did Jack Clarke perform last season?

The signing of Danilo from Feyenoord was certainly the most eye-catching out of Beale’s summer arrivals, especially with the impressive campaign he had for the Dutch champions in 2022/23.

The Brazilian scored 14 goals and grabbed four assists across all competitions as the former Ajax gem showcased his finishing skills and this clearly impressed Beale, who pushed for his arrival.

The 24-year-old could certainly benefit from Clarke’s abilities on the left wing should the former Queen's Park Rangers boss deploy a formation which requires two wide players, and he was outstanding last season for Sunderland.

The Black Cats failed to reach the playoff final, however, the Englishman registered 20 goal contributions – nine goals and 11 assists – across 45 Championship matches, indicating that not only does he create chances for his teammates, but the winger also has a keen eye for goal.

Clarke also ranked third in the Sunderland squad for big chances created (seven) in the league last term, while ranking second for successful dribbles (two) and first for key passes (1.7) per game, showing that he was a key factor for the club across several attacking metrics.

He was lauded by former player Noel Whelan during his spell at Leeds, who said: “He has got a great ability to glide past players. I don’t think I’ve seen a winger really as talented as that, where it looks effortless, just to take somebody on and he really does get you on the edge of your seat, he’s one of those exciting players.”

Beale could form a scary duo should Clarke and Danilo be let loose in the same team, with their respective abilities enough to give defenders nightmares.

The 6 foot starlet may have options down in England, yet Rangers could offer him Champions League football and a solid chance of winning silverware, which could be too good an incentive to turn down.