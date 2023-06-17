Michael Beale has gone about his transfer business at Glasgow Rangers in a swift and orderly fashion, already signing six new players across the January and summer windows.

The likes of Nicolas Raskin, Todd Cantwell, Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell and Sam Lammers are all set to be part of a new era at the Ibrox side heading into 2023/2024, with Premiership title glory the main aim.

Raskin and Cantwell have already strutted their stuff during the second half of last season, with the Englishman, in particular, shining for Beale.

The playmaker had endured a tough run at Norwich City between August and December, where he made 19 appearances without registering a single goal or assist. The 25-year-old looked like a man reborn upon arriving in Glasgow however, eventually finishing the season with six goals and five assists from just 20 games and it’s evident that Cantwell has been a steal, costing only £1.5m.

Could the 42-year-old repeat his masterclass with the former Norwich starlet again this summer? With the Light Blues showing an interest in Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, there is a possibility lightning could strike twice.

Could Rangers sign Jack Clarke this summer?

Football League World reported at the start of the month that the Gers were interested in the player, yet they could face stiff competition, with Premier League outfits Everton, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers all keeping tabs on him too.

Beale could use the allure of Champions League football to bring him to Ibrox and the £15k-per-week gem has the potential to shine in Scotland, no doubt about it.

Across 45 league matches for Sunderland, he scored 11 goals and grabbed nine assists, while he also created seven big chances, made 1.7 key passes per game, and completed two successful dribbles per game.

He ranked in the top three across the whole squad for these metrics, showing how important he was to the team and his attacking qualities on the left wing could give Beale a major boost as he has shown that scoring and creating plenty of chances for others are key facets of his game.

Noel Whelan, a former professional, lauded Clarke when he was starring for Leeds United, saying: “He has got a great ability to glide past players. I don’t think I’ve seen a winger really as talented as that, where it looks effortless, just to take somebody on and he really does get you on the edge of your seat, he’s one of those exciting players.”

With Cantwell arriving from the Championship and shining in the Premiership, the 22-year-old could follow in the same footsteps should he make a move to Scotland.