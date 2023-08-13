Highlights Rangers are interested in QPR midfielder Sam Field and have registered their interest in signing him before the end of the transfer window.

Field has impressed with his defensive abilities, ranking highly in interceptions, tackles, and other defensive metrics compared to both his own teammates and positional peers.

Field could potentially be a long-term replacement for current Rangers midfielder John Lundstram, as he offers an upgrade in terms of defensive contributions.

Glasgow Rangers enter the final few weeks of the transfer window having undergone a serious rebuild.

Michael Beale has so far signed nine players, while nine have departed the Ibrox side and it remains to be seen whether this will pay off, especially given the poor start to the 2023/24 Premiership campaign which saw them lose their opening tie against Kilmarnock.

With Champions League qualification also a key priority in the coming weeks, could Beale be tempted to dive back into the market?

Are Rangers interested in Sam Field?

According to Football Insider, Rangers are ‘admirers’ of QPR midfielder Sam Field and have registered an interest in luring him North of the border before the end of the transfer window.

Beale will face competition from Premier League side Burnley; however, he could entice the Englishman with the promise of winning trophies and playing regularly in Europe.

Field is entering into the final year of his contract at the Championship side and they may accept a knockdown fee considering this is the last chance for them to secure a fee for the midfielder.

How good is Sam Field?

The midfield area has seen a major revamp, with Jose Cifuentes and Kieran Dowell arriving at Ibrox, while Scott Arfield has departed and Glen Kamara could soon follow him out of the exit door.

There are a few players who have entered the last 12 months of their contracts, including Ryan Jack and John Lundstram and they could perhaps be playing their final seasons at Ibrox.

Field could certainly become a long term heir to the former Sheffield United midfielder, especially given his impressive performances during 2022/23.

The 25-year-old ranked second across the whole QPR squad for Sofascore rating (6.98) while also ranking fourth for accurate passes (30.7), first for tackles (2.5) and third for interceptions (1.8) per game in the second tier.

In contrast, Lundstram ranked in a lowly 11th spot across the Gers first team squad for overall rating and he ranked second for accurate passes per game (60.9) although he ranked eighth for tackles (1.4) and fourth for interceptions (0.9) per game.

This suggests that although Lundstram passes the ball more often, Field is much better defensively and he could certainly be an upgrade on his compatriot with regard to these metrics.

The 5 foot 10 gem was lauded as “sensational” by his manager Gareth Ainsworth back in April and it’s clear he could add some defensive solidity to the midfield area.

Not only is Field a standout amongst his own teammates, but he has shone when compared to positional peers across the next big eight leagues. The former West Bromwich Albion gem ranks in the top 10% for a host of defensive metrics including interceptions, blocks, clearances, and aerial duels won per 90, suggesting he is extremely effective at screening the defence.

Lundstram may not have long left in a Light Blues shirt and it appears as though Beale may already have found his ideal heir in Field.