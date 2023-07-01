Glasgow Rangers have already made five signings so far this summer, with Michael Beale aiming to strengthen his squad substantially before the season begins ahead of their first Premiership game against Kilmarnock on 5th August.

With Sam Lammers and Abdallah Sima arriving to bolster Beale’s attacking options, there could be room for another forward in order to take over from Alfredo Morelos, who departed at the end of last season. However, might the 42-year-old attempt to sign another centre-back?

Jonathan Panzo has been linked with a move to the Ibrox side and talks are continuing over a potential move according to Fabrizio Romano, suggesting Beale is keen to add at least one more defender to his squad.

He’d be an ideal heir to Connor Goldson, with the 30-year-old heading towards the latter part of his career and Beale may be eyeing signings that could make the step up when the time comes.

The Englishman joined the Gers in 2018 and has made 261 appearances thus far, winning the Premiership and Scottish Cup once apiece, while missing just 17 games through injury across his five seasons in Glasgow.

The defender has a contract until 2026, and unless something drastic occurs, he will see out the rest of this deal, but by luring Panzo north of the border, Beale could give him the chance to learn under Goldson and gain plenty of minutes in Europe while also having the chance win trophies.

Could Rangers sign Jonathan Panzo this summer?

The £9k-per-week star shouldn’t break the bank, with Nottingham Forest valuing him at around £2m, and it could turn into a shrewd investment by the Gers.

The 22-year-old spent the entirety of the 2022/23 season on loan at Coventry City and came so close to ending their 22-year absence from the Premier League, as they lost in the Championship play-off final to Luton Town.

Across 29 league matches last term, the English defender established himself as one of the finest players in the Coventry squad, ranking fifth for overall rating, third for accurate passes per game, second for interceptions per game and fifth for clearances per game, showcasing his defensive ability across the team while also impressing with his passing ability.

Not only can he operate in the middle of the defence, but Panzo is able to play at left-back if required, which could be handy for Beale should there be any injuries to Borna Barisic or Ridvan Yilmaz, and he was even praised heavily by his former U21 coach at Forest, Dave Rogers.

He said: "He is a great professional. He's enthusiastic and has got good experience and energy too. He brings a great vibe to the dressing room, too.”

It would be another good move by Rangers to get a deal for Panzo over the line sooner rather than later, especially with his qualities - and he’d also be a perfect long-term heir for Goldson, who has become a club stalwart.