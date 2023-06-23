Glasgow Rangers have submitted a bid for midfielder Jose Cifuentes as Michael Beale aims to get the transfer over the line this summer.

What’s the latest on Jose Cifuentes to Rangers?

According to The 4th Official, Rangers have submitted a bid for the midfielder as they look to bring him in during the summer transfer window as opposed to waiting to sign him for free upon the expiration of his LAFC contract in December.

It is claimed that the Gers have agreed terms with Cifuentes and it is now a case of working out an appropriate fee for the 24-year-old in order to lure him to Ibrox before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Could Jose Cifuentes improve Rangers’ midfield?

Beale is embarking on a complete rejig of the playing staff, with five players already departing due to their deals expiring, and there could well be more as he aims to assert his own authority on the first team.

Ryan Jack was one of those players who was out of contract at the end of last term, yet he signed a new one-year extension, and there is no doubting his quality despite missing large chunks of football through injury during his spell in Glasgow.

With the club entering four competitions next season, it’s vital there is strength in depth, however, could Cifuentes actually be an upgrade on Jack should he arrive this summer?

Not only does the Ecuadorian poses a much greater attacking threat, evidenced by scoring more goals (seven to one) and creating more big chances (11 to 2) than the Scotsman across their last full seasons for their respective clubs, but he also makes more tackles (1.8 to 1.2), wins more duels (4.7 to 2) and wins possession more often per game than Jack (0.7 to 0.2), showcasing his strengths across attacking and defensive aspects of his game.

Cifuentes was also hailed by Ecuadorian football expert Benedikt Duda, who said: “Cifuentes is a No 8, who is physical and strong in defence with a tendency to get involved in the attack. There is a good reason he wears the No 11, and footballing-wise, he models himself after Paul Pogba.”

The 24-year-old is seven years younger than Jack and has the potential to become a mainstay in the heart of the Ibrox midfield for years to come. The Scot may complete more passes per game (45.7 to 27.9) than Cifuentes, yet it is clear that various attacking and defensive attributes aren’t quite up to the standard of the MLS star, and this could suggest he will be a major upgrade on the 31-year-old.