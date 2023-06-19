Michael Beale could face a few tough decisions as Glasgow Rangers manager this summer, especially with regards to which players depart the Ibrox side across the transfer window.

A major overhaul is needed and with Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell arriving in January, Beale has already added another four new signings this summer, with the possibility that there are still a few more to arrive over the coming weeks.

The likes of Scott Wright and Jon McLaughlin look certain to depart, playing only bit-part roles last season, while money could also be freed up by moving on Kemar Roofe, who largely struggled with injury during 2022/23.

The forward missed 35 games due to a knee injury, making only six appearances and scoring twice, and while there isn’t any denying his undisputed quality in front of goal, scoring 36 goals in 78 games for the Gers, earning a reported wage of £26k-per-week is a waste if he is playing so little.

Beale could move him on by making a swoop for one of his former players this summer; Lyndon Dykes.

Could Rangers sign Lyndon Dykes?

The Ibrox side have been linked with the Scotland international since the January transfer window, however, just a few weeks ago, it was claimed by Football League World that Queens Park Rangers could now sell the £6k-per-week forward as he failed to agree terms on a new contract.

With just one year left on his deal, Beale could perhaps secure him for a low fee and he would be another reliable option that the Gers could call upon in front of goal.

Former manager Steven Gerrard lauded him back in 2020 when Dykes was playing for Livingston, dubbing the striker as “quite dangerous” and following 14 goals and ten assists during the 2019/20 campaign, the 27-year-old got his big move to the Championship and has continued his rich vein of form ever since.

29 goals and 11 assists across the previous three seasons isn’t prolific by any stretch of the imagination, but Dykes, like Roofe, has more qualities than simply sticking the ball in the back of the net.

He is able to bring other players into games with his ability to hold the ball up, while he is excellent in the air, ranking in the top 8% over the next eight European leagues out with the top five for aerials won per 90 (5.74) and three of his eight club goals last year came from headers.

Nine goals in just 29 appearances for Scotland suggest the 6 foot 2 machine can certainly cut it on the international stage and with Beale looking to add some strength in depth to his playing squad, the Australian-born star could be an excellent addition, one that helps banish Roofe in the process.