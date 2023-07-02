Michael Beale made two January signings for Glasgow Rangers only a mere six weeks into the job, luring Todd Cantwell, and Nicolas Raskin to Ibrox.

They have both been inspired moves, especially the Englishman, as he has been rejuvenated since arriving in Glasgow.

Across just 20 matches during the second half of last season, Cantwell registered 11 goal contributions – six goals and five assists – showcasing his attacking qualities which looked certain to turn him into an England international during his spell at Norwich City.

It is a great start for the 25-year-old, but the onus will be on him to keep up this momentum next season and with Rangers signing a few attacking players during the transfer window, he could link up with a number of different options.

One striker who could allow Cantwell to flourish even more than he has is Lawrence Shankland, with the Gers seemingly interested in a move for the Hearts' frontman this summer according to TEAMtalk.

Could Rangers sign Lawrence Shankland this summer?

With Sam Lammers joining the Light Blues from Atalanta and Cyriel Dessers edging closer to a move, Beale is going the right way about replacing recently departed players Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.

Shankland could be another exciting option for the club, especially with his stunning form for the Gorgie outfit last term.

The £3k-per-week Scot netted 28 goals across all competitions during 2023/24, while also grabbing four assists and by creating five big chances and making one key pass per game, it indicates that he can also link up well with others around him.

This could be a big bonus for Cantwell, who instead of creating opportunities for Shankland, the feeling could certainly be reciprocated, thus making him more unplayable than he already has been for the Light Blues.

The 6 foot hitman was lauded by journalist Joel Sked last year, who said: “Lawrence Shankland has been different class for Hearts. So much more to his game than goals. His ability to drop in, act as that focal point and link player, his awareness and the way he creates space for himself. All so good and so vital.”

With just two years left on his current contract, Beale could perhaps test the resolve of Hearts with a bid during the transfer window and if he lures him to Ibrox, him and Cantwell could form a scary duo when played together that’s for sure.