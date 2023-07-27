Glasgow Rangers will start the 2023/24 season with a totally different look from how they finished the previous campaign.

Seven players have already been signed by Michael Beale and with moves for Danilo and Jose Cifuentes edging closer, it could be nine new arrivals by the time the Premiership season kicks off in just over a week.

Who will Rangers sign next?

With his business close to being completed, the Gers have been linked with a move for 19-year-old Dembo Saidykhan this summer, although the club could face some competition from the likes of Southampton and Toulouse for his signature.

Beale has signed just two defenders, Dujon Sterling and Leon Balogun, so another centre-back is a must in order to boost the squad depth ahead of a hectic schedule which could see the Ibrox side play in four competitions should they qualify for the Champions League group stages.

A move for Arsenal defender Auston Trusty appears to have gone cold as talks have stalled while Jonathan Panzo has also been linked with a move to Glasgow, but nothing has materialised yet.

Beale could perhaps sign the wildcard option that is Saidykhan, and he could forge a solid future defensive duo alongside young Ibrox talent Leon King.

Who is Dembo Saidykhan?

There is no doubt a young talent can make their mark at Rangers, especially considering King’s rapid ascent from academy prospect to securing regular first-team football during the first half of last season.

The 19-year-old played 23 senior matches during 2022/23, with six coming in the Champions League, and he was even ranked third across the squad for tackles per game (1.7) and fifth for clearances per game (two) in Europe’s premier club competition.

This clearly suggests that despite his lack of experience, he has the talent to become a mainstay in a few years.

Saidykhan could perhaps become his ideal defensive partner, notably shining recently for the Gambia at the U20 World Cup.

Not only was he the seventh-best performer for his nation via overall Sofascore rating (7.05), but the defender showcased his passing ability, ranking fourth for accurate passes per game (45.8), suggesting that he is able to comfortably pass the ball from the defence and begin regular attacks.

Having also made 1.5 tackles and one interception per game, there is also nothing wrong with the 6 ft 1 titan's defensive ability as these numbers ranked him as the third-best defender across both metrics in the squad.

He was hailed as “agile” by journalist Hernan Federico Pacheco following his displays at the aforementioned tournament and these have clearly put him on the map in terms of a potential move to Europe.

Although he may not make inroads straight away, there is no doubt Beale is looking at finding talented youngsters and luring them to the Light Blues as he bids to lower the average age of his squad.

It could take a while, but a central defensive partnership consisting of King and Saidykhan may well be the norm at Ibrox in a few years.