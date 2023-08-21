Glasgow Rangers survived a scare against Greenock Morton on the weekend, going a goal down, however, they bounced back to secure a 2-1 victory and seal their place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Michael Beale started a few fringe players, yet none really excelled and this could heighten the need to dip back into the transfer market in the coming days to bolster the depth of his first-team squad.

With the end of the window fast approaching, Beale doesn’t have much time to work with, however, could a previous target still be on his wish list?

Are Rangers still interested in Luis Palma?

The 4th Official provided a recent transfer update regarding the state of play on a few transfers and Palma was mentioned:

“Rangers still retain an interest in Luis Palma.

Read the latest Rangers transfer news HERE…

“Also, Rangers' interest in left-footed centre-half Jake Cooper from Millwall is real.

“Glen Kamara's move away from Ibrox is likely to be finalised next week.”

The Gers had been linked with the winger since before the end of last season in a saga which threatened to drag throughout the entire summer.

A fee of £4.5m was touted a few months ago and whether that is still the case remains to be seen. There is no doubt Beale requires another winger at Ibrox, having seen Ryan Kent and then Fashion Sakala depart.

How good is Luis Palma?

Last season for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki, Palma registered 21 goal contributions – 13 goals and eight assists – across all competitions as the flying winger showcased his talents on the continent.

Indeed, he would have ranked joint-second in the Rangers squad for his attacking output from 2022/23, certainly suggesting that Beale should make a concrete offer before the window shuts.

His performances were even lauded by Aris manager Apostolos Terzis, who said:

"Luis has done that all season. He has been a huge player for us. We know there has been a lot of interest in him and it's not surprising.

Hopefully, playing in Europe next season will persuade him to stay with us.”

Beale has lured forwards Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima, and Danilo to the Light Blues during the summer, however, it is the Brazilian who has the potential to be a massive player for the club given his abilities.

Last term, the 24-year-old scored 14 goals for Feyenoord, winning the Eredivisie title with the Dutch side and during his five games for Rangers so far, he has netted twice, yet by signing Palma, this total will surely only increase.

Along with his four assists in the Greek top flight, Palma also created four big chances, averaged 1.4 key passes per game and succeeded with one dribble attempt per game, indicating that he creates plenty of chances for others and Danilo could take full advantage.

The Honduran can also operate on either wing or as an attacking midfielder, therefore the Gers boss would be able to utilise his potential throughout a variety of different systems while still linking up well with the Brazilian.

The six-cap maestro won't come cheap, yet he could become the final piece in Beale’s attacking jigsaw as he chases glory.