Michael Beale is facing a vital summer transfer window in charge of Glasgow Rangers as he hopes to build a side that has the desire and ability to win both domestic trophies and impress in Europe following a woeful 2022/23 campaign.

There has already been transfer activity, with Kieran Dowell joining on a three-year deal from Norwich City, while the likes of Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Allan McGregor, Filip Helander and Scott Arfield departing once their contract expires, indicating there will be plenty of fresh faces arriving.

The Ibrox side could also do with some upgrades on several of their current players ahead of next term as Beale will be looking at potential signings who are reliable and offer value for money when it comes to performances, something that a certain Kemar Roofe hasn’t given over the previous 12 months.

The 30-year-old might have a solid scoring record, netting 36 goals in 78 games, yet he played just six times this term and injuries throughout his spell in Glasgow have led him to miss 84 matches.

Therefore, surely Beale must be considering moving him on and bringing someone else in as an attacking option.

Could Rangers sign Brandon Vazquez this summer?

Last month, 90min claimed the Gers were interested in American striker Vazquez, even scouting the player. However, with competition coming from Everton, Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth, he certainly appears to have plenty of admirers.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stunning MLS campaign in 2022, scoring 19 goals across 35 matches for FC Cincinnati, clearly evidencing his clinical nature, while journalist Chris Smith even said that the player “has developed into a ruthless goalscoring machine”.

Roofe only scored ten league goals last term, nine shy of Vazquez’s figure, while the American managed to register more shots per game (2.5 to 2), more assists (eight to one), created more big chances (seven to three) and made more key passes per outing (0.8 to 0.7) than the Jamaica international, suggesting he could be a major upgrade for Rangers.

The 24-year-old has even gained three international caps with the USA, scoring on his debut against Serbia in January with the future looking bright for the striker.

Roofe has one year left on his current contract at the Light Blues and Beale may see this summer as the last chance to recoup some of the money the club splashed out on him back in 2020, although he will have to recover from his recent injury first.

The £3m-rated Vazquez could be an upgrade on Roofe while replacing Morelos at the same time and the next few weeks could be very interesting indeed.